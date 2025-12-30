Emilie Kiser Reveals How Family Feels About Husband Brady After Son Trigg's Death

TikTok/Instagram

As Brady makes his first appearance in his wife's social media videos since their son's death, Emilie responds to a fan asking "How does your family deal with your husband?" -- after he was the only parent home when their 3-year-old son accidentally drowned.

Emilie Kiser shared some insight into how her family is coping following the death of her 3-year-old son.

The influencer and husband Brady lost son Trigg in May, after he accidentally drowned in the pool of their Arizona home. Emilie was not home at the time, while Brady was inside watching the couple's infant, Theodore, before finding Trigg unconscious; the boy died in the Phoenix Children's Hospital 6 days later.

In late August, Emilie returned to TikTok and has since been sharing "Get Ready with Me" content with her followers, as well as opening up about her grief in the wake of Trigg's death.

Until last week. Brady had not been seen in any of the videos -- however, on Christmas Eve, he briefly appeared in one in which they were seen packing up their car to spend the holidays with family.

In another post shared on December 28, Emilie shared another vlog detailing her holiday plans with her family, after she, Brady and Teddy traveled to California.

It's in the comments of that post where one fan asked how her family treats Brady, following Trigg's death.

"How does your family deal with your husband? Are they polite? Are they angry? What are their feelings?" wrote the follower, before adding, "They probably don't even show their feelings."

"My entire family loves him so so much," Emilie responded. "If anything their unwavering love for him and Trigg, is something that has helped us so much to come together as a family."

Her new videos come after, on December 19, Emilie said this holiday season "has literally felt like a fog."

"Every single day feels heavy, long, and like I'm floating through it. And not floating in a good way. In a dissociative way," she continued. "I try to stay busy, feel all of my emotions as they come each and every day, and be around people who I know love me and make me feel safe in my emotions."

"But obviously nothing takes away from the deep sadness I feel every day and the longing for Trigg's presence that we miss so much," she wrote. "I guess I also share all of this, because social media is fake, in the way that it's usually a highlight reel. You really only see such small snippets of people's lives and the hard parts are hard to share."