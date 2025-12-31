Gigi and Bella Hadid's Secret Sister Speaks Out, Details Feeling Like 'Odd One Out'

Instagram/Getty

After the Hadids confirmed earlier this year they have a sister they didn't know about until 2023, she gives insight into their dynamic now and what's changed since learning about her famous family.

The other Hadid sister is opening up about her life since the public -- and her famous family members -- learned of her existence.

In a statement to the Daily Mail back in May, Gigi and Bella Hadid confirmed they have a 23-year-old half-sister, Aydan Nix, who is the daughter of their father, Mohamed Hadid, and Terri Hatfield Dull.

At the time, they said they connected with her in "late 2023" when Aydan -- who recently graduated from Parsons School of Design -- was studying abroad in Paris. This came after Aydan -- who was raised in Florida -- took a "genetic test" following the death of the man she believed was her father, and learned of her true parentage. In their statement, the sisters said they "cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family."

In addition to Gigi, 30, Bella, 29, and Nix, Mohamed also shares son Anwar, 26, with ex-wife Yolanda Hadid and two older daughters -- Marielle, 45, and Alana, 40 -- with ex Mary Butler.

In a new essay for The Cut shared this week, Nix gave some insight into her family dynamic since learning the identity of her father, as well as how she's felt welcomed by her siblings, despite also feeling like the "odd one out."



"My sisters (along with the rest of the family) have been nothing but warm and generous. They have made space for me in ways they didn't have to. They've been kind," she wrote, saying that "Bella calls me her twin" and Anwar called her "his baby sister the first time we ever spoke on the phone."

Her own mother, she said, "couldn't even tell our voices apart when we first spoke to her on the phone," before adding that Alana has "sent me resources and inspired me to become active in the fight for Palestine's freedom" while Gigi took her "for my first Palestinian meal and taught me the names of different dishes."

"I was trying to find my place in a family I never knew I had; sifting through Bella's closet and gossiping or laughing at Marielle's jokes at dinner, but I felt a pressure from myself to somehow make up for lost time," said Nix, who wrote that despite the warm welcome, she couldn't help but think, "They had a lifetime of memories, and I felt like the odd one out."



"No sleepovers, no shared holidays, no borrowing clothes, no inside jokes, no stories woven together" she continued, adding that her parental revelation "forced me to reorient what family meant," especially after realizing "that the older sister I had known my whole life didn't share my DNA at all."

Very interested in fashion herself, Nix shared that being connected to a pair of supermodels did come with some benefits.

"I got to close the Desigual fashion show in Barcelona," she explained. "Gigi introduced me to her friend, Gabriella Karefa Johnson, whom I had admired not only for her styling but for her strong convictions and values. I started assisting her when times were especially busy. My first day on set was a Victoria's Secret campaign. I worked 17 hours that day."

Those highlights aside, Nix insisted that while many "expected my life to change and become glamorous, jet-setting around, with an endless bank account," her life "didn't change much" since the news went public.