Teen Murder-Suicide Survivor Speaks Out After Being Shot In Face By Stepfather

The teen says, "I was repeating, 'Please don't shoot me, please don't shoot me,'" after her stepfather allegedly shot and killed her mother during a dispute over what to watch on television.

A teenage girl who survived being shot in the face by her stepfather -- a stepfather who killed himself after shooting and killing the teen's mother -- is speaking out about the fatal incident.

The 13-year-old Florida girl confirmed what sparked the murder-suicide that claimed the life of her mother, 38-year-old Crystal Kenney, after authorities said a dispute between Crystal and husband Jason Kenney, 47, erupted between the pair on December 22 over Monday Night Football.

"She wouldn't change the channel to football because she wanted to watch another episode of Percy Jackson," the teen, whose name hasn't been released and who had her face blurred out, told Inside Edition.

When asked whether the incident was all over "changing the channel," she said, "Yeah, I was repeating, 'Please don't shoot me, please don't shoot me.'"

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a neighbor called 911 after a 12-year-old boy ran to her house and asked to call the police. Per Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Crystal told him to call for help as their argument escalated, with the boy telling the neighbor he heard a single gunshot as he ran from the home.

Detectives later determined Jason "had been inside his shed when he decided to go inside and watch the end of an NFL football game on the television in the living room, where his wife was." Authorities said "his wife told him that she did not want to watch football and an argument ensued."

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Crystal dead with a gunshot wound to her head. The teen victim was also found in her bedroom with two gunshot wounds to the shoulder and face. "We later learned the bullet in the face hit her on the bridge of the nose, went straight up, and out the top of her head," said Judd in a press conference.

Authorities also found the couple's one-year-old baby girl asleep in her crib, "unharmed."

The suspect, per the sheriff, fled in his truck, calling his sister and telling her "he had done something really bad and that he was not going to jail" and that she would "see it on the news" soon. He allegedly drove to his dead father's home, went into a shed on the property and, when deputies arrived, killed himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Judd also claimed that, inside the couple's home, they found an undated note from Crystal to Jason reading, "You know you're drinking, you're using cocaine again. This is not the way the family should be. You need God."

"We don't know when she wrote the note. It's not dated. There's no time, there's no indication, but it was open," he added. "So did she write it as they argued earlier in the evening? Or had it been some period of time? We can't determine that."

Concluded Judd: "Frankly, I don't want to sound sinister, but the only thing he did right that night was shoot himself after those horrible deeds."