Cher Thinks Kristen Bell Can 'Do Better' Than Dax Shepard

Armchair Expert

Cher is asked by Dax himself who her "dream partner" for Bell would be, as all three of them appear on Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast -- with the singer admitting, "You must have something that I don't see."

Whatever it is that Kristen Bell loves about husband Dax Shepard, Cher just doesn't get it.

The legendary singer was a guest on Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast this week, appearing alongside Bell, with whom she worked on Burlesque back in 2010. At the time, Bell and Shepard were engaged; they tied the knot in 2013 and have since welcomed two daughters together.

During the chat, Shepard put his guest on the spot, asking her who she would "like to see Kristen with," if she had her pick of partner for Bell. "Who would be your dream partner for her? Cause I know you think she can do better, and I don't disagree," he said, as he noted that the icon is still "not sold yet on me."

"The truth is, I trust her. So you must have something that I don't see," she said with a laugh, getting quite the reaction of out the couple and Dax's cohost, Monica Padman.

"That's incredible," Shepard responded, as Bell insisted there's "a lot to this man" that keeps them going strong.

"I'll tell you the thing you should like about me," Shepard then added, defending himself to Cher. "I'm not threatened by her shining, I love it. The shinier she gets, the better."

Cher could relate, saying that's how things are between her and boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards as well. "Alexander is that way too. The more I shine, the more he has won," she said, while Bell added the pair have "guys who polish you when you shine more."

Shepard then made it clear he "adores" Cher, adding that, "I understand nobody's good enough for her." Bell, for her part, said that her other half is a "slow burn," adamant that he's "almost too good for me."

It's then the singer admitted that he does "seem like a good dad" to the couple's girls, before he joked, "You haven't seen me with my shirt off yet!"

"That's premium as well," quipped Bell.