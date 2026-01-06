Michelle Buteau Teases 'Survival of The Thickest' Final Season and Crazy Morning Routine (Exclusive)

Premiere Protein

The actress told TooFab about her recent experiences on set for Survival of The Thickest and Spa Weekend, before sharing her secret to fueling her life as a mom to twins and humongous dogs.

Michelle Buteau needs to be on everybody’s vision boards for 2026. The comedian and actress not only balances multiple projects – including Season Three of Netflix’s Survival of the Thickest – but also is a wife and mom to seven-year-old twins and two 100 pound dogs.

The comedian sat down with TooFab's Brianna Rose Hewitt to tease her upcoming projects for the year, from Netflix to comedic tours to a star-studded movie.

Netflix announced in late 2025 that Survival of the Thickest Season Three was in production. The comedy's final season will go out with a bang as it will bring on multiple special guests, including Ashley Graham, Ice-T and Wanda Sykes.

While speaking with TooFab about her partnership with Premiere Protein, Buteau was asked whether there was a character or storyline she was particularly excited about in the new episodes. "No, that's like picking a favorite kid! You can't do that!" she exclaimed, then paused, lifted an eyebrow and repeated, "Can't do that."

Buteau then smiled and elaborated, "No, I really love anyone who is willing to come and play and story tell and be hilarious and understand that, like, we're just trying to educate through love. And so whether it's Ice-T or Wanda Sykes or Ashley Graham — oh my god, D.L. Hughley – Sat, seated. I'm going to go get more seats to sit."

The show’s star remained tight-lipped about what she has in store for the final run, but she teased to TooFab, "the way you do one thing is the way you do everything. So if you’re at work, living your dream, pursuing your dream job, you're like, 'I'm going to get what I want and nothing can stop me.' If you do the same in love, it might happen as well."

While fans anticipate the end, it is guaranteed the third season is already special because Buteua directed an episode for the first time. It was her first time directing a project ever – "Although, my husband would say otherwise," she joked. Her love for the experience was evident, telling TooFab she’s "really excited" about "just working again with like these comedic powerhouses and just telling strong female stories."

She was surprised with "how much I liked it" and became entranced with the storytelling: "Like an actor just shows up to set. But like when you're a director, you stay and see what everybody does. [...] I think it's like the storytelling and how much people care about it, which it's so sweet. It's so nice. It's so pure. It's so yummy."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

But before Buteau gets to set, whether she’s acting or directing, she has to get through her morning routine. And it is not a simple routine. Even the actress admitted, "My morning routine is what, like, it's just something I do. But then when I started saying it out loud, I'm like, 'Wow, I'm my own hero.'"

Her routine not only includes her gigantic dogs -- and managing using "a shovel for their poop" -- but also her seven-year-old twins who both have curly hair. However, she has some secrets up her sleeves including, "The trick is to pick their clothes out the night before so they can get themselves dressed."

"So I make breakfast and lunch. I help them get dressed. I comb their hair. I make myself coffee and I like a cappuccino," Buteau laid out before adding a game-changer to her breakfast. "So I froth a little Premiere Protein shake and I put it up in there. You're welcome. With a little dash of cinnamon because I'm fancy and I deserve. I put it in my really cute to-go cup that actually says Survival of the Thickest Season Two, just so everybody knows, free advertising, get into it. And I take them to school."

Her drives to school have also gotten interesting as her kids have been asking her questions including her son who recently asked, "What's the meaning of love, Mama?" His sister then added, "But we really have to talk about what the meaning of life is."

After the philosophical talks with her kids, she stretches, describing herself "like a plus size ballerina. I got my foot up on the counter. I'm just like getting that, you know, stretch and you got to use it before you lose it."

While "jam packed," the actress finds her mornings "special because I know that you know, they're not going to be this size forever."

Buteau’s mornings get her ready for all types of projects.

In 2025, she wrapped filming her latest comedy, Spa Weekend, where she co-stars with Anna Faris, Isla Fisher and Leslie Mann. The actress described the cast "like a comedy Mount Rushmore of, like, just crazy."

The quartet filmed in Australia and even had to brave a cyclone that shut down production for a couple days. "I didn't even know what a cyclone was," Buteau shared. "It’s like a hurricane, but the water goes the other way. I was like, 'Al Roker, why you never told me?'"

And in 2026, Buteau is kicking off her Survival of The Thickest Tour.

Buteau shared that the set is "good comedy" and compared it to "a good plate of food. It's like a good song. It doesn't matter where we're at in our life or the time of day or the time of year we could all use it. And so that's what we're, that's what we're serving, honey."

Premiere Protein

Buteau will be serving all year long. As she promotes Go Get 'Em mode with Premiere Protein, she told TooFab her main goal for this year is "happiness."

"Like, happy no matter what, you know? [...] it's going to come from within," she started. “Because things will always happen. Whether it's something, like, in another country or in this country or even, like, down the street. Like, you couldn't find the parking space that you wanted. Whatever it is, you know? It's, like, perspective. It's, like, we're going to be okay as long as we're happy."

And her advice to everyone this New Year? She encourages, "There's no one way to do something. Just do it the way you see fit. You know, don't overthink it. Don't overthink it. Just do it. And give yourself some grace. Don't make any lists. Don’t. The list is in your head. You're never going to get to that list. Set yourself up for success. Period. Also, take care of your health. Get your protein."