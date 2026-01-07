Actor Awards Nominations Revealed -- See Full List!

Warner Bros.

And the nominees are ...

The nominations for The Actor Awards were announced Wednesday in Los Angeles by Abbott Elementary's Janelle James and Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie.

Formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards -- or SAG Awards -- 2026 marks the first time they're running under their new name, after Netflix picked up the ceremony in 2023. The ceremony takes place Sunday, March 1 at the Shrine Auditorium in LA, with Netflix streaming it live; No host has yet been announced, while Harrison Ford will be presented with the lifetime achievement award.

On the film side, One Battle After Another came out on top with seven nominations, while Sinners was close behind with five. Surprisingly, only Ariana Grande scored a nomination for Wicked: For Good, with Cynthia Erivo and the cast as a whole failing to get recognized.

For television, it was The Studio in the lead with five noms, while The White Lotus picked up four.

Film

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Emma Stone, Bugonia



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Miles Caton, Sinners

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Odesaa A'Zion, Marty Supreme

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another



Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Television

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Claire Danes, The Beast In Me

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Noah Wyle, The Pitt



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Britt Lower, Severance

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Martin Short, Only Murders In the Building



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Diplomat

Landman

The Pitt

Severance

The White Lotus



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders In the Building

The Studio

Stunts

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

F1

Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

One Battle After Another

Sinners