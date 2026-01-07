Actor Awards Nominations Revealed -- See Full List!

And the nominees are ...
The nominations for The Actor Awards were announced Wednesday in Los Angeles by Abbott Elementary's Janelle James and Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie.
Formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards -- or SAG Awards -- 2026 marks the first time they're running under their new name, after Netflix picked up the ceremony in 2023. The ceremony takes place Sunday, March 1 at the Shrine Auditorium in LA, with Netflix streaming it live; No host has yet been announced, while Harrison Ford will be presented with the lifetime achievement award.
On the film side, One Battle After Another came out on top with seven nominations, while Sinners was close behind with five. Surprisingly, only Ariana Grande scored a nomination for Wicked: For Good, with Cynthia Erivo and the cast as a whole failing to get recognized.
For television, it was The Studio in the lead with five noms, while The White Lotus picked up four.
Film
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Miles Caton, Sinners
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Odesaa A'Zion, Marty Supreme
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Television
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Claire Danes, The Beast In Me
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Britt Lower, Severance
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders In the Building
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Diplomat
Landman
The Pitt
Severance
The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders In the Building
The Studio
Stunts
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
F1
Frankenstein
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Andor
Landman
The Last of Us
Squid Game
Stranger Things