Mandy Moore Shows Love for Hilary Duff's Husband Amid Ashley Tisdale Mom Group Drama

Moore's post comes after Matthew Koma seemingly shaded Tisdale for saying she left a "toxic" mom group many speculated included Duff, Meghan Trainor and Moore herself.

Mandy Moore has nothing but love for Hilary Duff's husband, Matthew Koma.

On Wednesday night, Moore shared footage of Koma performing her song "Candy" at a benefit concert marking the 1-year anniversary of the Pacific Palisades fires. The home Moore shared with her family was left uninhabitable after the blaze, while most of their neighborhood burned to the ground; she, her husband and children were later taken in by Duff's family.

"This feels incredibly fitting as @matthewkoma happens to be one [of] the most talented and generous humans I'm lucky to know (he literally gave my family a place to stay one year ago today when we evacuated). Love you, MB!!" she captioned the post.

Her support of Koma comes amid drama sparked by an op-ed Ashley Tisdale wrote for The Cut titled "Breaking Up with My Toxic Mom Group."

While she didn't name names, she explained she joined the group after welcoming first daughter Jupiter with husband Christopher French; many online speculated the group included Moore, Duff and Meghan Trainor.

"I remember being left out of a couple of group hangs, and I knew about them because Instagram made sure it fed me every single photo and Instagram Story," she wrote in the piece. "I was starting to feel frozen out of the group, noticing every way that they seemed to exclude me. I told myself it was all in my head, and it wasn't a big deal. And yet, I could sense a growing distance between me and the other members of the group, who seemed to not even care that I wasn’t around much."

She also claimed she told the group it felt "too high school," which ignited more drama.

"Some of the others tried to smooth things over. One sent flowers, then ignored me when I thanked her for them," she said of the fallout. "To be clear, I have never considered the moms to be bad people. (Maybe one.) But I do think our group dynamic stopped being healthy and positive — for me, anyway."

Tisdale's rep denied her client was talking about any of the stars mentioned above, insisting to TMZ that any fallout between Tisdale and her friends also had nothing to do with her politics.

Koma, however, appeared to shade Tisdale in the aftermath, recreating her photo for The Cut and a mock headline reading, "A mom group tell all through a father’s eyes: When You’re the Most Self-Obsessed Tone Deaf Person on Earth, Other Moms Tend to Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers."