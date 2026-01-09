Kendall Jenner Responds to Rumors She's a 'Secret Lesbian'

In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele

Appearing on Owen Thiele's In Your Dreams podcast, Jenner brought up the rumors -- and reveals what "really bothers" her about them.

Kendall Jenner is shutting down speculation she's a lesbian.

During an appearance on Friday's episode of the In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele podcast, the reality TV star and model brought up the online speculation herself -- before Thiele confirmed he did plan on bringing up the chatter himself during their chat.

"There's the whole side of the internet that thinks I'm a lesbian," Jenner said, as Thiele said he knew there were "a lot" of people who thought she was "a secret lesbian" for years. Kendall also wondered whether the podcast host had any insight into what sparked the rumors, with Thiele telling her he didn't -- while adding, "It's really hardcore. It's kind of great."

As she confirmed the rumors aren't "offensive" at all to her, Jenner said there was something about the gossip that "really bothers" her.

"How mean people are about it. It's not with, like, a welcoming arm of like, 'Hey, if you were, yes, come join.' It's not kind," said The Kardashians star. "It's like very mean. It's very like, 'What the f---k are you doing?'"

The 30-year-old then added that if she were gay, she felt she would be out at this point in her life.

"I understand coming out is not an easy thing for anybody, if not most people. And I'm not saying that's an easy thing, but knowing -- and I can speak for myself here, and knowing myself -- I think at this point in my life I'd be out if I was," she shared, as Thiele also noted she's surrounded by "love and support" in her life.

"I'm not saying it's an easy thing. I'm just saying that knowing me and knowing how I would want to live my life, like, I would be. I'd have no problem being that," Jenner continued.

She added that she's also seen "really f--ked up things" online, including people saying being gay would be "bad for business" for her. "And I'm like, 'What? How?' I don't understand it,'" Jenner said, while Thiele said, "being gay has only helped me, it's my super power. It's the reason I'm here today."

"All's to say, as of today, I am not," she concluded. "I don't think I will be, but I'm not closing doors to experiences in life."

Jenner, who has dated Bad Bunny, Harry Styles and Devin Booker in the past, also opened up about her love life and how navigating it in the public eye has changed for her over the years.

"When I turned 29, I remember kind of like saying to myself, I do feel like I've been in, and there's nothing wrong with it, I've had great relationships. I've had not so great relationships, but I felt like through my 20s, I was in a lot, I was in a few long term, consistent relationships kind of, not right after the other, but near each other, so I never really had my 20s to myself," she shared.