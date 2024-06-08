Glen Powell's First Date Horror Story Shocks Internet

YouTube

It happened to a friend of the family … who went on a date with a possible cannibal!

If you're currently enjoying a meal, you may want to take a quick pause -- because Glen Powell's wild first date story may kill your appetite.

During a recent appearance on his pal Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast, the actor recalled an absolutely bonkers tale about his sister's friend who apparently went on a date with a possible cannibal -- and the internet is, understandably, horrified.

"You want to hear a crazy story? My little sister was friends with a girl who went on a date with a guy. They're hanging out. He's super charming," Powell began, pausing to note that he needs to "fact check" the story with his sister.

"They have a great night, and she goes back to his apartment that night and he's like, 'Hey, can I give you a massage?'" he continued. "As she got back to his apartment, she started getting weird vibes. She's like, 'Something feels off.'"

However, Powell said the woman agreed to a message.

"So, he starts massaging her shoulders," he recalled. "Everything just feelin' odd. She's like, 'I gotta get out of here.' It's a little weird, he's like, 'No, no. Please don't leave. I'm sorry.' ... She leaves."

According to the Hit Man star, his sister's friend's skin started "itching like crazy the next day," so she went to the doctor to get checked out.

"He does a test on her skin," Powell said. "It turns out it's a black market lotion that breaks down skin for human consumption."

Shane gasped, to which Powell continued, "This man was rubbing lotion on her body to eat her."

But wait, it gets even worse!

"The doctor is like, 'You have to give me this person's address and you should call the police," Powell said. "They go to this guy's house, and he had several girls' bodies in the house."

The story went viral on social media after a fan shared a clip of the moment on X, formerly Twitter, above.

"MY JAW DROPPED?????" the user wrote alongside the video, which was posted on Saturday morning and already has over 10 million views.

Many social media users took to the replies of the post to express their shock and horror over Powell's crazy tale.

"my god i could not have expected the way that story ended like what do you mean there's a lotion that breaks down bodies for human consumption," a person wrote.

"Holy f--king s--t???" a user said, while another added, "PARDON ME???"

"This is some Cronenberg shit,wtf," wrote another, referring to filmmaker David Cronenberg, who is known for starting the body horror genre.

Meanwhile, another commenter brought up the 2022 horror comedy, Fresh, which follows a woman who goes on a weekend getaway with man, whom she later discovers is a cannibal.

"Now why this story reminds me of this movie....," the social media user wrote, sharing a photo of the Fresh movie poster.

It's also worth noting that the film starred Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones, the latter who will next be seen in Twisters alongside Powell.

While Powell has yet to react to the podcast interview moment blowing up, some people are saying they've heard a similar story before, and that it's an urban legend.

And according to the fact-checking website Snopes.com, different versions of the wild tale have been circulating for years, with the website labeling the claim as "false."

The social media user, who posted the now-viral clip, later added, "people are telling me they’ve heard this story before from different people help."

"i DONT KNOW I WAS JUST WATCHING A GLEN POWELL INTERVIEW," she joked.