Ariana Grande Responds To Viral Video Of Voice Change

Getty

The "Yes, and?" singer responds to viral TikTok video of her sudden change of vocal pitch in a recent interview.

Grammy-winner Ariana Grande defends her vocal change in a recent viral video from YOU actor Penn Badgley's Podcrushed podcast episode on June 12.

In the video, Grande goes from a lower-pitched voice and suddenly corrects herself to speak in a higher-pitched voice, sparking comments on TikTok like one that read, "I don’t even know what her real voice sounds like anymore."

The TikTok, which has amassed over 6 million views as of Wednesday, has made its way to Grande herself who took to the comment section to respond to concern about her voice change, "habit (speaking like this for two years) and also vocal health :) 🍵 i intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing i’m doing 😭 i’ve always done this BYE."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Some fans pointed out how the high-pitched voice sounds similar to the one heard while she performs as Glinda in the highly-anticipated upcoming Wicked film.

One person in the TikTok comments joked, "oh GLINDA FREE MY GIRL."

The 30-year-old, who finished filming the upcoming Wicked musical adaptation in January 2024, also spoke with Podcrushed hosts Penn Badgley, Nava Kavelin and Sophia Ansari about all things Wicked, Badgley's recent role in Grande's "The Boy is Mine" music video, and her recent album Eternal Sunshine.

Some fans noted in the TikTok's comment section that her voice change is not anything new, one commenter said, "Babe she’s been switching voices since the beginning of her career."

Another commenter said, "Cat is coming back," referencing her career-launching role as Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon's Victorious and Sam & Cat.

While on the podcast, the star also broke her silence for the first time about her experience on Nickelodeon following the release of ID's Quiet on Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV docu-series in March. Footage of Grande was featured in the documentary, but she did not participate in any interviews.

The former child star reflected on her time and showed support for her fellow Nickelodeon alumni who have spoken out about the network and the controversial director, Dan Schneider, who is responsible for many of the fan-favorite shows including the ones she starred in.