Kevin Costner Gets Choked Up After Son Hayes Praises His Work Ethic at Horizon Premiere

Getty

Costner jokingly put on his sunglasses after he appeared to tear up over his teen son's sweet words.

Kevin Costner's 15-year-old son Hayes opened up about his experience with working with his father on the set of Horizon: An American Saga -- and caught his dad off guard with his comments.

Hayes, who plays Nathaniel Kittredge in the film, was excited to be alongside his dad -- who directed, produced and stars as lead character Hayes Ellison, named after his son -- at the movie's premiere on Monday night.

"He trapped me," Hayes joked to Entertainment Tonight about the extra time he spent with his father on set. "I got to spend the whole day with him every day and just see him work ... I had such a blast."

"It was so fun. Just working with my dad, I loved it" Hayes continued. "It was amazing to watch him direct because I've never seen it before."

When asked how it felt to hear his son talk about him like that, a teary-eyed Costner said, "It feels good" -- appearing to get choked up before taking a moment.

As the interview continued, he also jokingly put on his sunglasses, to hide his emotions.

The film, which is the first of four chapters and has been in the works for three decades, is also Costner's son's acting debut. Costner recently opened up with TODAY about casting his son and said his goal was "to make this and put Hayes in it."

Though Hayes' role in the film is minor, Costner said he understands that this is an astounding opportunity for anyone.

"I have not shoved my children into the business," he told Today. "I realize there's so many young actors that would just kill to be in this movie and I don't want to take those parts away from them just 'cause I can place my own children in."