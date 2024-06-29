All The Celebrity Guests Who Have Taken the Stage at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour ... So Far!

Getty

"Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine getting to play a song for 80,000 people."

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been underway for over a year now and every night brings a new surprise. Whether it’s a song she’s never played before or a special celebrity guest, Taylor is always keeping her fans on their toes.

Throughout the tour’s run, Taylor has brought out a handful of surprise guests, ranging from her musical collaborators to her boyfriend Travis Kelce! Who knows what she has planned next -- but for now, here’s all the guests she’s brought out so far.

Take a look back on all of the Eras Tour celebrity guests…

1. Travis Kelce

Taylor surprised fans when her boyfriend Travis Kelce joined her on stage during one of her recent shows in London. As Taylor performed, Travis and two other dancers rose from the center of the stage as the intro to “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” began. Decked out in a tux and top hat, Travis swooped Taylor off the ground and carried her across the stage as she feigned being passed out. Travis completely committed to the skit and even pretended to apply makeup on Taylor later on in the performance.

“I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut 🥰 Never going to forget these shows,” Taylor later wrote on her Instagram.

2. Hayley Williams

Hayley Williams and her band Paramore may be opening for Taylor but it had been over a decade since the pair had performed together. During Taylor’s second performance in London, Hayley joined her during the acoustic segment to sing their Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) vault track “Castles Crumbling.” The duo sat side-by-side at the piano, where Hayley wore a dress reminiscent of the one that Taylor had worn the last time they took the stage together.

“I got to sing ‘Castles Crumbling’ with @yelyahwilliams for the first time - hadn’t performed with her since 2011 and man my heart was just so full of love for her and our friendship,” Taylor wrote in an Instagram post.

3. Gracie Abrams

London got another treat when the “impossibly gifted and wonderful” Gracie Abrams -- one of Swift's opening acts -- took the stage with Taylor to perform their collaboration “Us” for the very first time. Before they began, Taylor explained that the song was written late at night while the friends were hanging out and drinking wine.

“We wrote this song when we were pretty hammered. We’d had a bunch of cosmos at dinner and then we came home and opened wine. And we were just talking about your life. And talking about your life turned into this song,” Taylor said on stage.

4. Ice Spice

Early on in the American leg of the Eras Tour, Taylor invited Ice Spice to join her on stage in New Jersey -- on the same day that she announced the release of a remixed version of “Karma” featuring the rapper. The pair performed the song together and Ice Spice ended up joining Taylor for all three Jersey shows.

“Last night in Jersey was 🤯💕🌙🙏✨💥 !!! The way the whole stadium screamed when Ice literally popped up unannounced,” Taylor wrote on the first night of their on stage collaboration.

On the last night, she added, “@icespice i love youuuu and I’m still buzzing from getting to sing with you all three nights! This tour has become my entire personality.”

5. Jack Antonoff

During one of her New Jersey shows, Taylor was also joined on stage by her frequent collaborator and producer Jack Antonoff. With so many songs to choose from, the duo opted to perform “Getaway Car” off of Taylor’s album Reputation, which Jack helped write and produce.

While reflecting on the night, Taylor wrote that she loved getting to hear the crowd “shout the lyrics.”

6. Haim

In July 2023, during a tour stop in California, Taylor brought out the Haim sisters: Alana, Danielle and Este. The trio, who were also opening the show, joined Taylor on stage for a performance of their collaboration “no body, no crime” while they were wearing their costumes from the “Bejeweled” music video.

“Santa Clara this weekend was a partyyy, both crowds were so loud and rowdy. And I’ll never forget when @alanahaim @estehaim and @daniellehaim emerged wearing their gowns from the Bejeweled video 😂,” Taylor later wrote on Instagram.

7. Phoebe Bridgers

In May 2023, Taylor took the Eras Tour to Nashville and Phoebe Bridgers officially joined her on the road as an opener. That night, the friends performed their collaboration “Nothing New,” a vault track off of Red (Taylor’s Version). It marked the first of many collabs for the pair, who also performed the song together in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

“Got to perform ‘Nothing New’ with boss genius/baby angel face @phoebebridgers for the first time, and have been so moved by these beautiful, generous Nashville crowds!!!! I just can’t believe it,” Taylor wrote on social media after their first performance together.

8. Aaron Dessner

Taylor has brought her collaborator Aaron Dessner on stage with her quite a few times throughout the Eras Tour. The pair first took the stage together during a tour stop in Florida, where they performed “The Great War” for the first time. The next night, he returned to play “Mad Woman.” Then in Nashville, they had the chance to sing “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” in the middle of the pouring rain. In July, Aaron returned once again for a performance of “Ivy” in his hometown, Cincinnati.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine getting to play a song for 80,000 people on acoustic guitar with @taylorswift ❤️❤️eternally grateful for all the music we have made and your friendship,” Aaron wrote on Instagram. “The #tstheerastour is the greatest show I've ever seen!!!!!”

9. Marcus Mumford

Marcus Mumford stopped by one of the very first Eras Tour shows when Taylor performed in Las Vegas in March 2023. While on stage together, the duo performed “Cowboy Like Me” off of Taylor’s album Evermore — much of which was recorded at Marcus’ home recording studio. While Marcus only sang harmonies on the album track, he performed a full verse in concert.

“Last night in Vegas Marcus Mumford showed up and surprised the crowd with ‘Cowboy Like Me’ so like 🤩🤯😝! Thank you to @marcusmumford and that glorious crowd,” Taylor wrote on Instagram.

10. Maren Morris

In June 2023, the Eras Tour made a stop in Chicago and during one of the shows, Maren Morris joined Taylor on stage. The duo performed their song, “You All Over Me,” a vault track from Fearless (Taylor’s Version). On TikTok, Maren thanked Taylor for having her, writing, “Your generosity to me in these last 7 years is insurmountable.”

On Instagram, she added, “We finally got to play ‘You All Over Me’ and I won’t ever be shutting up about it. Love you @taylorswift and love you always, Chicago.”

11. Joey King & Taylor Lautner

Taylor celebrated the release of the music video for her Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) vault track “I Can See You” during a tour stop in Missouri. To mark the occasion, she brought the stars of the music video, Joey King and Taylor Lautner, on stage with her.