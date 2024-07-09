Russell Crowe Spotted In Gladiator II Trailer As Paul Mescal Battles Pedro Pascal

Paramount Pictures

Mescal takes the reigns and steps into Crowe's sandals in the first glimpse of the highly anticipated sequel to the Best Picture winning 2000 film.

Russell Crowe makes a surprise appearance in the Gladiator II trailer as Paul Mescal takes the reigns and leads as Lucius, the grown son of Lucilla, Connie Nielsen’s character from the first film.

Paramount Pictures released the first trailer of Ridley Scott's sequel to his Best Picture-winning 2000 film on Tuesday.

Set in Ancient Rome, the story will take place years after Lucius witnessed the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle. Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist.

With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Add to that a compelling and mysterious role for Denzel Washington, chewing scenery as always, Pedro Pascal at his compelling best, and the return of Nielsen, and this one looks cut from the same dazzling cloth as the first.

In this trailer alone are epic gladiator battles, war, intrigue, an emperor mad with power and schemes to undermine the strength and seemingly insurmountable power of Rome.

The cast also includes Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, and Derek Jacobi.