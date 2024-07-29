Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Recreate Viral Meme to Celebrate Deadpool & Wolverine Success

Marvel Studios

The 'Deadpool & Wolverine' stars celebrate the highly-anticipated film's opening weekend of box office records with recreating the sad Wolverine meme ... as Reynolds reveals who was behind the 2014 'Deadpool' leak.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have a lot to celebrate ... and are giving fans even more to laugh at while doing it.

To commemorate the box office success of Deadpool & Wolverine, the pair recreated the viral meme showing a jealous Wolverine lying in bed while looking at a picture of superheroes Cyclops and Jean Grey, which originated from a January 30, 1993 episode of the X-Men animated series.

Reynolds first shared a post to X, showing himself in costume holding up a photo frame. A second photo shows him looking at Jackman's recreation. He captioned the post, "I miss Hugh already. #DeadpoolandWolverine," followed by a red heart and a yellow heart.

Jackman, 55, followed Reynolds post a few minutes later with his own rendition of the meme on X -- showing him in his Wolverine costume, laying on a bed and holding a photo frame which read "#1 Movie in the World."

The Marvel film, which hit theaters on Friday, set the record of the sixth-biggest launch of all time in North America, by bringing in $211 million domestically. It is also the top opening ever for Reynolds and Jackman, the fifth biggest superhero launch domestically and had the biggest opening weekend for any R-rated film ever.

"Deadpool and Wolverine is the #1 movie in the world," the Wolverine actor captioned his post ... before editing the post a few minutes later to put Wolverine's name first, before Deadpool. "Thank you ALL! @VancityReynolds @ShawnLevyDirect @MarvStudios"

Prior to the movie's massive box office, the two actors were featured on Vanity Fair's lie detector test video series -- in which Reynolds was forced to reveal whether he was to blame for leaking Deadpool test footage back in July 2014?

"On July 27th, 2014..." Jackman began his interrogation while Reynolds looked around and visibly brainstormed. "The test footage for the original Deadpool leaked onto the internet. Were you behind the leak?"

"This is a great question." Reynolds replied as he broke his straight face with a sly smiling look. "Pass."

Jackman reminded him that he was hooked up to a polygraph machine and laughed.

"I just want to remind you that this does not follow the letter of the f---ing law,” Reynolds joked. "And if I wanted to break out of this room and destroy everything in my path, I will."

The test monitor interjected, telling Reynolds to answer the question and prompting the actor to finally reveal that he "might've provided and assist."

Although the test deemed it to be truthful, he made it clear that he was not the one to physically upload the footage. Of course, after that test footage went viral, the first movie wound up getting the green light and the rest is Marvel history.