Julianne Hough Reveals Who She Thinks Should Not Have Won 'Dancing With the Stars'

"And I think it's because of the fan base. It's all about fan base on that show," Hough admitted, saying this winner was "not the best dancer."

The 36-year-old performer gave her honest opinion on who she thought should not have won the series.

When Cohen asked the two-time DWTS winner and current co-host if there was a DWTS winner she "strongly disagreed" with, fellow guest Mickey Guyton replied, "I just said Bobby Bones."

"I actually agree with you. And I think it's because of the fan base. It's all about fan base on that show. He was not the best dancer," Hough said in agreeance of the radio DJ winning Season 27 in 2018.

Bones partnered with Sharna Burgess and out Disney Channel star Milo Manheim, who finished in second place, and Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch, who finished in third place

The Footloose star also opened up about her relationship with television host Ryan Seacrest, sharing where they had their first date.

During Cohen's "One For The Books" segment, Hough was asked what her "best first date" was.

"The best first date... Oh this is actually really sweet, I actually went to the pier in Santa Monica and we did the ferris wheel and we kissed on the thing... I don't really remember who it was," she said as she laughed.

"It wasn't Seacrest?," Cohen probed.

"No... What was our first date? I think it was, like, Polo Lounge or something. Private," Hough added.

Hough and Seacrest began dating early on in her career during her pursuit to being a country music singer.

The dancer and actress dated the 49-year-old from 2010 to 2013.

Hough recently spoke in depth about her relationship with the star with Dax Shepard for his Armchair Expert podcast.

"I would imagine it would be so exciting and so privileged and so romantic and then also I would feel like I was losing myself to all of that," Shepard said.

"That was exactly the dynamic. The rug was swept up from underneath me, and I was just flying, and I was experiencing things that I didn’t even know existed," Hough began. However, she admitted that she didn't want people to think she was "using" Seacrest at the time.

"I know that that was his experience in past situations and stuff, and so I again overcompensated, [I] was malleable to fit into exactly what somebody needed me to be for them to be happy," she told Shepard.

Hough went on to marry NHL player Brooks Laich in 2017. However, the pair split in 2019, publicly announcing it in May 2020.