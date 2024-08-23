What Netflix's 'Incoming' Star Loren Gray Wishes She Told Taylor Swift (Exclusive)

Getty

The star of Netflix's latest movie opens up about her own experience with house parties, shares her advice to high school freshman and reveals her pretty epic Taco Bell order.

Loren Gray is ready to work with Taylor Swift again.

While chatting exclusively with TooFab for a house party-themed event for her new Netflix new film, Incoming, the singer and TikTok star revealed what she would say to the pop icon if she were to work with her again.

The 22-year-old -- who has 80 million followers across social media -- appeared in Swift's music video for "The Man" in 2020, playing the brunette "Ball Girl" who rolled her eyes at the superstar's "Man" behavior.

"I feel like I didn't get to say everything that I wanted to say to Taylor when I met her the first time," Gray said, reflecting back on their time together.

"I should have told her how much I love her and how much she impacted my life. But I was too in shock and in awe," she continued. "If I got to see her or talk to her again, that's what I would tell her."

Along with sharing her love of Swift, the TikTok star also opened up about some of the misconceptions people may have about herself after catapulting into the public eye in 2015 on the video sharing app, Musical.ly.

"I wish people would assume that I was friendlier because I think people think that I'm going to be mean or whatever," she shared. "I like to think I'm friendly I don't bite so if you see me and you want to come talk to me ... I am very open."

While Gray plays high school student Katrina Aurienna in Incoming -- a story about a group of high school freshmen, the party they crash, and the chaos that ensues -- she didn't get to have the full high school experience in reality, as she was homeschooled through her teenage years.

However, she did have some advice for freshmen going into their first year of high school.

"Advice I would give to freshmen is to be yourself. None of this is going to matter in a few years," Gray said. "Even if it seems like the world is crashing down on you right now, you're going to come out of it, it's going to be great, surround yourself with good people and you'll make it out!"

While Gray hasn't experienced a high school party herself, she did share a small insight into the LA parties she has been to -- calling them "messy" and recalling how she stole a pizza from the ground at a house party before.

"That's very on brand for me also," she said of her antics.

In the film, Loren's character mistakes a random car for her Uber while leaving a house party and demands her newfound chauffeurs to bring her straight to Taco Bell -- where she believes she "lives."

So naturally, we needed to find out her Taco Bell order.

"My Taco Bell order is two Doritos Nachos Cheesy Gordita Crunch ... Oh my God, that was a mouthful," she shared, before adding, "Three soft tacos with just beef, sour cream and cheese, three Doritos Locos Tacos and Cinnabon Delights with a Baja Blast."

The perfect meal to sit down and watch Incoming to, now streaming on Netflix.