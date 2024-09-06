Madison De La Garza Expecting First Child with Boyfriend Ryan Mitchell, Sister Demi Lovato Reacts

Instagram

The Desperate Housewives alum announced the pregnancy news on Instagram, sharing a series of photos of her bump, including one with aunt-to-be Demi.

On Thursday, the Desperate Housewives star took to Instagram to announce that she's pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend, actor Ryan Mitchell.

Madison -- who revealed she's due next month -- shared a series of photos in her post, including a sweet shot of her cradling her growing baby bump while posing alongside Mitchell, and a family photo that featured the mama-to-be with her sisters Demi and Dallas and their mom, Dianna.

"oh ryan, how I love you. thank you for making all of my dreams come true. ♥️," Madison, 22, captioned the post. "baby mitchell 10.24."

Madison's fans, friends and loved ones took to the comments section to send their love and congratulations.

Among those who shared heartfelt messages was aunt-to-be, Demi, who wrote, "I love you and this baby so much already!!"

Madison's mother also commented, writing, "Woohoooo I’m gonna be a REAL GRANDMA D NOW!!!! Love youuuuu!!❤️❤️❤️."

Her cousin, fellow actor Braeden De La Garza, shared a sweet comment, writing, "My uncle training will finally pay off."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Meanwhile, Demi also posted about her sister's exciting news on her Instagram Stories, re-sharing the family photo of herself posing with Madison.

"Congratulations baby girl. I love you so much!!! 🥹🥹 @maddelagarza," the singer wrote alongside the photo.

According to Madison's Instagram account, it seems that she did not publicly reveal her relationship with Mitchell until June when the actress posted a sweet selfie of them posing together while in Palm Springs.

"My whole world ♥️," she captioned the photo at the time.