Fans React with Shock & Disappointment as Dave Grohl Admits He Fathered Child Out of Marriage

Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl has taken to Instagram to announce that he has become a father to a baby girl "outside" of his marriage to Jordyn Blum.

On Tuesday, the 55-year-old wrote on the social media platform, "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."

He then referenced his wife of 21 years and their three daughters, Violet, 18; Harper, 15 and Ophelia, 10.

"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together," he concluded.

The former Nirvana drummer and Blum, 48, tied the knot in their Los Angeles home on August 2, 2003.

Grohl did not reveal any details of the mother of his new daughter.

Fans have been sharing their reactions to the shocking news, as Grohl has been previously been given the unofficial title of the "Nicest Guy In Rock".

Not Dave Grohl being a cheater too!! Is there any good men left in this world?!😫 — Charlotte♡ (@CharlAldisx) September 10, 2024

WHAT THE FUCK DO YOU MEAN DAVE GROHL CHEATED ON HIS WIFE AND HAD A BABY OUT OF HIS MARRIAGE



this fucking sucks I really looked up to him — Owen (@skippyspacef1sh) September 10, 2024

dave grohl had an affair and just drops that bomb that he now has a kid with another woman on ig out of nowhere??? what????? — gillian murphy (@punkfrenchtoast) September 10, 2024

NOT DAVE GROHL CHEATING ON HIS WIFE AND HAVING A WHOLE ASS BABY OUTSIDE OF HIS MARRIAGE! pic.twitter.com/LaxyqLWQY7 — V (@vnogueira09) September 10, 2024

dave grohl cheating on his wife and having a whole ass baby outside of his marriage was not on my fucking 2024 bingo card — nat 🖤 (@natpetitt) September 10, 2024

Dave Grohl being a cheater and having a whole baby outside of his marriage while his own children are teenagers is VERY disappointing. — Ella - ◟̽◞̽ (@sweetlouiex) September 10, 2024

out of every rockstar i expect to cheat on their wives Dave Grohl was not one of them and especially not to have a kid — Sophie (@sophie54055731) September 10, 2024

You can’t even trust bloody Dave Grohl I give up — Sarah (@idlewildgirl) September 10, 2024