Fans React with Shock & Disappointment as Dave Grohl Admits He Fathered Child Out of Marriage

"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," the rockstar said in his statement to the public.

Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl has taken to Instagram to announce that he has become a father to a baby girl "outside" of his marriage to Jordyn Blum.

On Tuesday, the 55-year-old wrote on the social media platform, "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."

He then referenced his wife of 21 years and their three daughters, Violet, 18; Harper, 15 and Ophelia, 10.

"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together," he concluded.

The former Nirvana drummer and Blum, 48, tied the knot in their Los Angeles home on August 2, 2003.

Grohl did not reveal any details of the mother of his new daughter.

Fans have been sharing their reactions to the shocking news, as Grohl has been previously been given the unofficial title of the "Nicest Guy In Rock".

