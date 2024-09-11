Why Chappell Roan Cussed Out Photographer on MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Getty

On the red carpet of the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, the "Hot to Go" singer went off on a photographer who appeared to tell her to "shut the f--k up."

While posing for photos at the awards show on Wednesday night, the singer went off on a photographer who appeared to tell her to "shut the f--k up."

"You shut the f--k up!" she yelled back, pointing at the unidentified photog.

Shortly after the incident, Chappell opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the encounter.

"This is quite overwhelming and quite scary," she explained. "I think for someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you. The carpet is horrifying."

"And I yelled back. I yelled back! You don't get to yell at me like that," she added.

This marks the 26-year-old's VMA debut. She will take the stage for the first time on Wednesday. Chappell is also up for four awards, including Best New Artist and Push Performance of the Year for “Red Wine Supernova."