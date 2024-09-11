Flavor Flav Surprises Jordan Chiles With Bronze Chain & Prize Money at VMAs After Olympics Snub

Getty

Flavor Flav, who championed the U.S. Women's Water Polo team while at the Paris Olympic games, and Chiles after she lost her bronze medal, presented the gymnast with her very own bronze bling and the prize money she lost at the VMAs Wednesday, following the Olympic committees controversial decision to dethrone Chiles over a technicality.

Flavor Flav continues to prove why he's everyone's favorite person.

After Megan Thee Stallion made an entrance fit for an Olympian -- red, white and blue leotard and all -- she introduced one and an Olympic super fan: Jordan Chiles and Flav himself, in what proved to be a rousing opener following Eminem's performance at the 2024 MTV VMAs.

In an moment that came as a surprise to both Chiles and the audience watching at home and in New York's UBS center, Flav presented Chiles with a blinged our bronze replica of the bronze medal that was taken from her after the International Olympic Committee's ruling following an error in scoring during her the floor competition.

Flava Flav gives Jordan Chiles a bronze clock medal while presenting at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/m5hJAY6ZfB — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 12, 2024 @THR

The massive flub ended up in a back-and-forth that ultimately saw the medal tripped from Chiles and given to Romanian athlete Ana Bărbosu -- causing disappointment for Chiles and her teammates as well as other Olympians who supported the Team USA gymnast.

It wasn't the only surprise Flav had in store however, with the outlandish rapper also revealing that he had the prize money Chiles lost by placing third in the competition waiting for her backstage.

The awe was visible on the young athlete's face, and while Flav teased the chain following the Olympic games last month, seeing the moment come to fruition at the VMAs was quite special.

Flav's support of Chiles shouldn't come as a major shock, however, as he's not only supported the women's gymnastics team, but largely funded the entire U.S. Women's water polo squad, and even teamed up with Serena Williams' husband, Alex Ohanian, to help pay for the rent of a struggling discuss thrower.