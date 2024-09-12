Liam Hemsworth and Laura Dern Pair Up For Steamy Love Affair in Netflix's 'Lonely Planet'

Netflix

Sparks fly between the pair as they embark on a 'life-altering' affair in Morocco.

Summer may be over but that doesn't mean you can't travel from your couch... and with Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth.

Written and directed by Susannah Grant -- the brains behind Erin Brockovich and In Her Shoes -- Lonely Planet follows a novelist (Dern) who arrives at a prestigious writer's retreat in Morocco hoping to get through her writer's block.

"You think if I just took the smallest room, I could skip all the group activities?" Dern's character, Catherine asks the leader of the retreat in the trailer. "I just need a quiet place to work."

Enter Owen (Hemsworth) ... who is only on the retreat because of girlfriend.

The trailer shows a tense moment between Owen and said girlfriend when she asks if he is "threatened" by who she is on the retreat.

Their relationship may not be one that lasts as the trailer finishes with Catherine and Owen sharing an intimate moment by the pool ... The beginning of, as Netflix described their relationship, "an intoxicating, life-altering love affair."