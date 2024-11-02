RHOBH's Teddi Mellencamp Announces Divorce From Husband Edwin Arroyave After 13 Years of Marriage

Getty

"My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter," said the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum.

Teddi Mellencamp and her husband Edwin Arroyave have called it quits after over 10 years of marriage.

On Saturday, the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared a statement on Instagram, in which she revealed she has filed for divorce from Arroyave.

"After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce," Teddi said. "My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter."

"Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do, but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward," she added.

Teddi, 43, did not share any details about what led to the split. Arroyave, 47, has not yet commented on the news.

Teddi and Arroyave married in 2011. The former couple have welcomed three children together: Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 4. Teddi is also a stepmom to Arroyave's daughter, Isabella, 15, from a previous marriage.

The pair celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary back in July, with Teddi sharing an Instagram post at the time.

"13 years ago I said 'I do' to you, @tedwinator," she captioned her post, which featured a throwback photo from their wedding alongside a recent phoot. "15 years together and 13 years married. I am proud of us. Who would have thought between you simulating playing the keyboard and me simulating a singer on a country music demo, we’d make a perfect duo."

"From Paris to the Riviera Maya, it’s been years of discovery, laughter, tears, growth, and companionship," she continued. "While not perfect, we’ve put in the work to make our marriage what it is today. And I wouldn’t have it any other way."

"Love you, Papa. Excited to celebrate with you today and the beautiful family we have created," Teddi concluded.