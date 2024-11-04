Quincy Jones Final Sweet Message to Daughter Hours Before Death as Celebrity Tributes Pour In

Getty

The iconic jazz musician and music producer, who helped shape Michael Jackson's solo career in the 1980s, passed away at his home on Sunday night surrounded by family.

Quincy Jones, one of the most titanic and influential names in the music industry, has died. The iconic jazz musician and music producer who worked with names as varied as Frank Sinatra, Will Smith, and Michael Jackson, was 91 years old.

Hours before his passing on Sunday night, surrounded by family in his Bel-Air home, according to TMZ, his final Instagram post was a sweet message for his daughter Martina on her birthday.

"Happy birthday to my Tina Beena @martinafotos1!!," Jones wrote in what would prove to be his final social media post. "So proud to be yo papa! Big hug, I love you eternally."

She was one of Jones' seven children: Jolie, 69, Rachel, 59, Martina, 58, Quincy III, 55, Kidada, 50, Rashida, 48, and Kenya, 31.

In a statement released to TMZ after his death, his family said, "Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him."

The family requested privacy and asked that in lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the Jazz Foundation of America.

"He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created," the statement continued. "Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones' heart will beat for eternity."

Aside from being the music producer best known for helping to shape Michael Jackson's solo career through his albums Off the Wall, Thriller, and Bad, as well as producing "We Are the World," Jones was considered one of the most influential jazz musicians of the 20th century.

After his passing, tributes began pouring in for the music industry legend who took home 28 Grammys across a 70-year career.

Michael Caine, who starred in Jones-scored The Italian Job, called the composer his "celestial twin," referring to the fact they shared the same birthday, March 14, 1933.

"My Celestial twin Quincy was a titan in the musical world," Caine wrote on X/Twitter. "He was a wonderful and unique human being, lucky to have known him."

In a tribute posted to his Instagram, LL Cool J called Jones "a father and example at a time when I truly needed a father and example. Mentor. Role model. King. 👑 You gave me opportunities and shared wisdom. Music would not be music without you."

DJ and fellow producer David Guetta called Jones not "just a legend, he was an inspiration, a trailblazer, and a true genius," while Colman Domingo recalled on X/Twitter meeting Jones while filming the 2023 The Color Purple remake, on which Jones was a producer. "I was so thrilled to meet Mr. American Music himself. I literally kneeled because he was a King."

"Thank you Mr. Quincy Jones for giving us all the sound," Domingo continued as tributes from across the entertainment industry started to pour in.

It’s hard to find the words to express the impact @QuincyDJones has had on me, as well as on music and culture as a whole. Quincy wasn’t just a legend, he was an inspiration, a trailblazer, and a true genius. He produced my favorite album of all time, ‘Thriller’ by… pic.twitter.com/LzADJWoyLl — David Guetta (@davidguetta) November 4, 2024 @davidguetta

An Oscar for best score. First black person nominated later twice in the same year. The producer of inarguably the biggest albums of the 20th century. An EGOT.



Father to some of pretty incredibly talented children as well and godfather to musicians around the world.



RIP QUINCY — Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) November 4, 2024 @jeremyoharris

We have lost one of the all time greats. The world will miss Quincy Jones. Rest my friend. pic.twitter.com/CrAnBGFmn9 — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) November 4, 2024 @dariusrucker

I woke up today to the Terrible news that we lost Quincy Jones.. Genius is a discription loosely used but Rarely deserved. Point blank, Quincy was the MAN. I won my 1st Grammy with Quincy and I live with his Wisdom daily. My condolences go out to his family who I had the honor of… https://t.co/avABvXz0tj pic.twitter.com/nL9UbN1MGc — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 4, 2024 @FINALLEVEL

The word ‘genius’ is massively overused these days but Quincy Jones was a genius. RIP Quincy, and thanks for all the incredible music. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/IPrMer82yr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 4, 2024 @piersmorgan

