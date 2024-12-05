RHOC Braunwyn Windham-Burke Marries Jennifer Spinner in 'Last Minute' At-Home Ceremony

Instagram

While the couple was initially going to wait to tie the knot until October 2026, they decided to get married now "due to the uncertainty and the political and social climate around LGBTQ+ rights in Tennessee" and concerns about what Trump's second presidency will mean for gay marriage.

On Wednesday, the former Bravo star, 47, married her fiancée Jennifer Spinner, 40, in a "last minute" ceremony at their Nashville home, according to PEOPLE, which shared exclusive details and photos from the wedding.

Windham-Burke and Spinner opened up to the outlet about their nuptials.

"This is just about us and us saying, 'You know what? We love each other. Let's do this,'" Windham-Burke said. "And then when we actually have the big wedding, we won't be as stressed out and we'll be like, 'This is just a party with our friends.'"

Following the intimate ceremony, the couple revealed they plan on having larger wedding celebrations in California, New York, and Guatemala in 2026.

While the pair -- who got engaged last year -- said they were initially going to wait to tie the knot until October 2026

Spinner added that she and Windham-Burke are concerned about what will happen under Donald Trump's second presidency, including whether "gay marriage will go back to the states."

"We just wanted to be legally protected and hopefully grandfathered in to any changes that happen," she said, to which Windham-Burke added, "This is just making it legal and giving us those protections that we need as a queer couple living in the south."

The mom of seven said she and Spinner had a public official come to their house for the ceremony, but they originally planned to tie the knot at their local courthouse. However, according to Windham-Burke, she learned that the courthouse "no longer perform[s] marriage ceremonies because so many of the judges there didn't want to perform gay marriages."

Windham-Burke and Spinner began dating in July 2022 after meeting on Instagram. The two got engaged on their first anniversary in July 2023, with the former proposing to the latter. They had a second proposal the following October with Spinner popping the question.

According to PEOPLE, Windham-Burke and Spinner had a ring exchange on New Year's Eve last December, before having an unofficially wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Valentine's Day.

"We've just had a lot of backlash here. We've had a hard time with the environment and the climate, and for us, this is our own little act of protest," Windham-Burke said about the legal ceremony on Wednesday. "We want to stand in our power."

Spinner added, "It's not just a protest … Obviously we're really privileged in a lot of ways, and we're not just like every other couple that's doing this, but we have kids that we're raising together and we have ex-partners that we're trying to co-parent with, and I think that we need the protections and the rights that marriage offer, and unfortunately, we're not on our own timeline because the government is deciding that timeline for us in some ways."

Windham-Burke -- who came out as a lesbian in 2020 -- shares seven children with her ex-husband Sean Burke: Bella, 24, Rowan, 22, Jacob, 19, 11-year-old twins Caden and Curren, Koa, 9, and Hazel, 6. While Bella, Caden, Curren, Koa, and Hazel attended their mom's wedding, Rowan and Jacob were out of state, in New York and California, respectively, per PEOPLE.