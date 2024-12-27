John Legend's 8-Year-Old Daughter Luna Hilariously Asks Dad to 'Compromise' on This Parenting Rule

Instagram/Billboard

Legend and Chrissy Teigen's eldest daughter Luna jokingly asked her dad to think twice about one specific rule they have for her future, as she adorably interviewed him for Billboard.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's daughter, Luna, has some requests of her famous father.

In an adorable new interview for Billboard, in which Luna sat down with her dad for some seriously pressing questions about his children's album, My Favorite Dream, the 8-year-old noted that she wants the "All of Me" singer to budge a little when it comes to the possibility of owning a cellphone in the future.

Luna's parents, who also share kids Miles, 6, Esti, 22 months, and son Wren, 17 months, have some pretty strict rules on the matter however, noting that Luna will have to be 16-years-old before she gets one.

"Lately, we've been getting some good advice about like phones and social media and how dangerous they are, and how we're not gonna let you have a smartphone until you're like, 16 years old," John told Luna. "What do you think of that advice?"

Luna was all for it, but suggested that her mom and dad maybe lower their age requirements a bit, asking the Grammy-winner, "How about we compromise on nine?"

While John, didn't give his daughter a direct answer, he couldn't help but laugh at Luna's suggestion, seemingly tabling the conversation for a later date.

Watch the full interview above as they both reveal their favorite songs on the album and she presses him on their family, his music milestones and more.

While Luna's focus these days is on getting a cellphone, the couple's youngest daughter, Esti, has some interests of her own that have been keeping Chrissy and John busy.

"A few months ago, Esti mysteriously became obsessed with John Cena," Chrissy captioned her Instagram Dec. 21 Instagram post. "So I got her more John Cena’s and now she can't do anything without a John Cena."

In the photo dump, Esti is seen playing with a variety of John Cena figures while wearing rose-printed pajamas. At one point, the Sports Illustrated model can be seen asking her baby girl if she "married John Cena" after she tried to put the model's ring on him.

The final video in the carousel sees Esti trying to type on a kids' keyboard using the action figure's arm before using a mini figurine of the former wrestler to pet the family dog.