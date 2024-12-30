Jason Momoa Returns to DC as Lobo After Previously Playing Aquaman

Getty

He'll reportedly make his debut in the upcoming Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow film, starring House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock in the titular role.

Jason Momoa is headed back to DC ... but not as Aquaman.

After playing the King of the Seven Seas for both Zack Snyder and James Wan, Momoa has been tapped to play Lobo -- a role he previously said he's "perfect" for -- in James Gunn and Peter Safran's newly rebooted DC universe.

Momoa first confirmed the news on Monday morning, by sharing a screenshot from an interview he did with Fandango while promoting Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom last year. At the time, he told the outlet, "I collect comics, and I don't do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I'm like, 'Hello? It's the perfect role.'"

"I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it's a f--k yeah. I haven't received that call, so I don't want to put any fake news out there, but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I'm there," he added.

Momoa simply captioned the post, "They called."

Gunn then seemingly confirmed the news over on Bluesky, sharing a photo of Lobo from the comics after Momoa's post. The resemblance between the character -- who rocks long locks and a shredded body -- and Momoa is very clear.

Per Variety, Momoa's Lobo debut will be in Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow, starring House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock as the titular superhero -- and Superman's cousin -- Kara Zor-El.

Superman, of course, is the first film of Gunn and Safran's universe to drop -- with David Corenswet taking over from Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The recently-dropped trailer for that film broke records for Warner Bros. and can be watched below. Superman soars into theaters July 11, 2025.