2025 Golden Globe Fashion: Good, Bad & WTF Red Carpet Looks

It's one of the most star-studded red carpet of award season, as the biggest names in both TV and film strut their stuff.

Award season is officially here -- and the 82nd Golden Globe Awards are one star-studded soiree.

The annual event, honoring both television and film, always brings out the biggest names in Hollywood and this year is no exception.

With nominees including Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Zendaya, Demi Moore, Pamela Anderson, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Kate Winslet, Amy Adams, Zoe Saldana, Anna Sawai, Kristen Bell, Jean Smart, Quinta Brunson, Cate Blanchett, Sofia Vergara, Naomi Watts and Dakota Fanning, this is one red carpet worth watching.

This year's presenters bring another crop of names to the carpet too, with Gal Gadot, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michelle Yeoh, Ariana DeBose, Kate Hudson, Rachel Brosnahan, Sharon Stone, Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Salma Hayek and Zoe Kravitz all also expected to attend as well.

And let's not forget about the dapper men, with nominees and attendees including Timothee Chalamet, The Rock, Andrew Garfield, Nicolas Cage, Adrien Brody, Colman Domingo, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Graig, Hugh Grand, Glen Powell, and Denzel Washington all turning it out as well.