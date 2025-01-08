2025 SAG Nominations Revealed: Wicked, A Complete Unknown, Shogun, The Bear Lead

NBC Universal/FX/Searchlight Pictures

Due to the ongoing wildfires in southern California, the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees were announced without a live ceremony. And the nominees are...

In previous years, announcements have been held live, with Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani having the honors last year, and Joey King and Cooper Koch lined up for this year's live presentation. The decision was made to cancel the live announcement, however, in the wake of the devastating ongoing wildfires impacting southern California, including the greater Los Angeles area.

Wicked led the nominations on the film side with five total, including three solo nods for Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Jonathan Bailey, as well as ensemble cast. It was four nominations for A Complete Unknown, while Emilia Pérez nabbed three.

On the television side, Shōgun continued its awards season strength with five total nominees. The Bear nabbed four nominations, while The Penguin scored three.

Completely missing was Golden Globe surprise winner Fernanda Torres, who upset the Best Actress drama field with her I'm Still Here win. Also Selena Gomez, who was double-nominated for her work on Only Murders in the Building and Emilia Pérez at the Globes, was completely shut out for solo noms -- though the cast of the Hulu series scored an Ensemble nom.

For the second year in a row, the 2025 SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix on February 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony will be hosted at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Film

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

ADRIEN BRODY / László Tóth - "THE BRUTALIST"

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET / Bob Dylan - "A COMPLETE UNKNOWN"

DANIEL CRAIG / William Lee - "QUEER"

COLMAN DOMINGO / Divine G - "SING SING"

RALPH FIENNES / Lawrence - "CONCLAVE"



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

PAMELA ANDERSON / Shelly - "THE LAST SHOWGIRL"

CYNTHIA ERIVO / Elphaba - "WICKED"

KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN / Emilia/Manitas - "EMILIA PÉREZ"

MIKEY MADISON / Ani - "ANORA"

DEMI MOORE / Elisabeth - "THE SUBSTANCE"



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

JONATHAN BAILEY / Fiyero - "WICKED"

YURA BORISOV / Igor - "ANORA"

KIERAN CULKIN / Benji Kaplan - "A REAL PAIN"

EDWARD NORTON / Pete Seeger - "A COMPLETE UNKNOWN"

JEREMY STRONG / Roy Cohn - "THE APPRENTICE"



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

MONICA BARBARO / Joan Baez - "A COMPLETE UNKNOWN"

JAMIE LEE CURTIS / Annette - "THE LAST SHOWGIRL"

DANIELLE DEADWYLER / Berniece - "THE PIANO LESSON"

ARIANA GRANDE / Galinda/Glinda - "WICKED"

ZOE SALDAÑA / Rita - "EMILIA PÉREZ"



Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

ANORA

CONCLAVE

EMILIA PÉREZ

WICKED

Television

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

JAVIER BARDEM / Jose Menendez - "MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY"

COLIN FARRELL / Oz Cobb - "THE PENGUIN"

RICHARD GADD / Donny - "BABY REINDEER"

KEVIN KLINE / Stephen Brigstocke - "DISCLAIMER"

ANDREW SCOTT / Tom Ripley - "RIPLEY"



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

KATHY BATES / Edith Wilson - "THE GREAT LILLIAN HALL"

CATE BLANCHETT / Catherine Ravenscroft - "DISCLAIMER"

JODIE FOSTER / Det. Elizabeth Danvers - "TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY"

LILY GLADSTONE / Cam Bentland - "UNDER THE BRIDGE"

JESSICA GUNNING / Martha - "BABY REINDEER"

CRISTIN MILIOTI / Sofia Falcone - "THE PENGUIN"



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

TADANOBU ASANO / Kashigi Yabushige - "SHŌGUN"

JEFF BRIDGES / Dan Chase - "THE OLD MAN"

GARY OLDMAN / Jackson Lamb - "SLOW HORSES"

EDDIE REDMAYNE / The Jackal - "THE DAY OF THE JACKAL"

HIROYUKI SANADA / Yoshii Toranaga - "SHŌGUN"



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

KATHY BATES / Madeline Matlock - "MATLOCK"

NICOLA COUGHLAN / Penelope Featherington - "BRIDGERTON"

ALLISON JANNEY / Vice President Grace Penn - "THE DIPLOMAT"

KERI RUSSELL / Kate Wyler - "THE DIPLOMAT"

ANNA SAWAI / Toda Mariko - "SHŌGUN"



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

ADAM BRODY / Noah Roklov - "NOBODY WANTS THIS"

TED DANSON / Charles Nieuwendyk - "A MAN ON THE INSIDE"

HARRISON FORD / Paul - "SHRINKING"

MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam - "ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING"

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto - "THE BEAR"



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

KRISTEN BELL / Joanne - "NOBODY WANTS THIS"

QUINTA BRUNSON / Janine Teagues - "ABBOTT ELEMENTARY"

LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS / Tina - "THE BEAR"

AYO EDEBIRI / Sydney Adamu - "THE BEAR"

JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance - "HACKS"



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

BRIDGERTON

THE DAY OF THE JACKAL

THE DIPLOMAT

SHŌGUN

SLOW HORSES



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

THE BEAR

HACKS

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

SHRINKING

Stunts

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

DUNE: PART TWO

THE FALL GUY

GLADIATOR II

WICKED