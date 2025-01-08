Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Says 'No Question' Viral Deadpool & Wolverine Scene Is About His Client

20th Century Studios/Marvel/Getty

"If your wife is sexually harassed, you don't make fun of Justin Baldoni, you don't make fun of the situation," lawyer Bryan Freedman said of a moment he -- and many online -- believe is about his client.

Justin Baldoni's lawyer isn't laughing about a Deadpool & Wolverine joke he believes is about his client.

During an interview with Megyn Kelly, posted to her YouTube, Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman commented on a scene going viral on social media, which many online -- and Freedman himself -- thinks is about the actor.

"What I make of that is that if your wife is sexually harassed, you don't make fun of Justin Baldoni," Freeman said. "You don't make fun of the situation. You take it very seriously, you file HR complaints, you raise the issue and you follow a legal process. What you don't do is mock the person and turn it into a joke."

Following Blake Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni, fans have started looking at the 2024 Marvel film in a new light -- with some online noting how "Nicepool," played by Reynolds in the film, has a slight resemblance to Baldoni.

In the movie, Nicepool commented on his female counterpart Ladypool -- played by Lively -- saying to Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, "Oh my goodness, wait 'til you've seen Ladypool. "She is gorgeous. She just had a baby too and [you] can't even tell," he adds.

"I don't think you're supposed to say that," Deadpool responds, to which Nicepool adds, "That's OK. I identify as a feminist."

In another clip seen on TikTok -- which appears to be either a deleted scene or alternate, unused take, Nicepool adds, "I'd be fighting alongside you, but my calling is to one day start a podcast that monetizes the women's movement."

Baldoni was known to wear his hair in a man bun up until 2023. Additionally, the 40-year-old actor has been vocal about women's rights and feminism, had his own podcast about gender roles and is accused of making remarks about Lively's post-baby body in her lawsuit.

"Does anyone else look at nice pool now and see this as a jab at Baldoni. It's the performative feminism and manbun, for me," one social media commenter wrote. "Blake lively v Baldoni," another added.

According to Freeman, there was "no question it relates to Justin," adding that the "hair bun" and "the comment about the pregnancy" made it "pretty obvious what's being done."

"But again, if somebody is seriously sexually harassed," he continued, "you don't make fun of it. It's a serious issue."

Neither Baldoni, Lively nor Reynolds have directly commented on the scene in question.

The Legal Battle

The legal war between the It Ends With Us costars is far from over.

Lively's team recently slammed "more attacks" from Baldoni since he filed a $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times for its coverage of Lively's legal complaint. Lively later filed a federal lawsuit of her own, in which she reiterated allegations of sexual harassment, as well as claims Baldoni and others orchestrated a smear campaign against her.

In his lawsuit, Baldoni and the other plaintiffs -- including publicists Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel -- accuse the publication of libel, invasion of privacy, promissory fraud and breach of implied-in-fact contract, claiming they "deliberately" misled readers. The suit also accuses the paper of relying on Lively's "unverified and self-serving narrative," which they say is full of "blatant falsehoods and egregious misrepresentations."

In a statement to TMZ, a New York Times spokesperson said, "Our story was meticulously and responsibly reported. It was based on a review of thousands of pages of original documents, including the text messages and emails that we quote accurately and at length in the article. To date, Wayfarer Studios, Mr. Baldoni, the other subjects of the article and their representatives have not pointed to a single error. We published their full statement in response to the allegations in the article as well. We plan to vigorously defend against the lawsuit."

In a statement to The New York Post, Lively's attorneys addressed Baldoni's lawsuit.

"Nothing in this lawsuit changes anything about the claims advanced in Ms. Lively's California Civil Rights Department Complaint, nor her federal complaint, filed earlier today," the statement read. "This lawsuit is based on the obviously false premise that Ms. Lively's administrative complaint against Wayfarer and others was a ruse based on a choice 'not to file a lawsuit against Baldoni, Wayfarer,' and that ‘litigation was never her ultimate goal.'"