SYTYCD Alums Slam Allison Holker For Sharing 'Disappointing, Inappropriate' Details About tWitch: 'Shame on You'

Getty

"This smear campaign for a buck is absolutely not what he would have ever wanted ... You're a living, breathing bulldozer," wrote Courtney Platt, referencing Holker claiming she found a "cornucopia" of drugs in their closet -- while Chelsie Hightower says he shouldn't be "reduced to his struggles."

So You Think You Can Dance alums are weighing in on Allison Holker's recent comments about her late husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, while promoting her upcoming memoir.

In an interview with PEOPLE for its latest cover story, Holker -- who discussed her new book, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light -- opened up about how she allegedly discovered a "cornucopia" of Boss' drug paraphernalia in their closet while "picking out an outfit" for him to wear for his funeral. The Ellen DeGeneres Show co-executive producer, SYTYCD alum, and longtime DJ died by suicide at age 40 in December 2022.

After her interview began circulating online, including Holker herself sharing a clip on her social media, several So You Think You Can Dance stars called out Holker on social media, slamming the fellow professional dancer.

Courtney Ann Platt (née Galiano) -- who reportedly was a longtime friend of Boss and Holker, and appeared alongside the former on Season 4 of SYTYD -- went off on Holker in an Instagram post, referencing PEOPLE's interview with her that featured the headline: "Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Widow Allison Holker Discovered His Drug Addiction in 'Very Scary' Moment Before Funeral."

In a lengthy caption, Platt criticized Holker over her comments, and seemingly her deciding to write a memoir at all, calling her actions "by far the the most tacky, classless, opportunistic act" she's ever seen.

"Anyone who knows me, knows I go straight to source during a conflict and handle my business but since there’s clearly no shame in being so public, I haven’t said a word in two years but here I go," Platt began in her message.

"I was there the moment you both connected, I was there the day you got engaged, I stood by your side on your wedding day, I was in your home the day he died. I was by your side because your husband was my family," she claimed. "It didn’t matter how often we spoke, how often we saw each other. We were bonded IVever."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Platt continued, "This is by far the most tacky, classless, opportunistic act I have ever seen in my entire life. We all had to sign some weird NDA to attend his funeral (even his own mother who you’ve treated like garbage this entire time and let’s just remember you wouldn’t have even had a husband if it wasn’t for her) not to share anything or ruin his name as if that was on anyone’s mind in the first place and here you go and write a book with all the dirty laundry smearing his name and attempting to dim the bright loyal, loving, light that was your husband, my friend. Whether any of it is true or not is actually beside the point."

She also accused Holker of removing her married last name from her social media profiles two days after Boss' passing.

"This is how you protect the 'Boss name' you so quickly dropped on your social media platforms 48 hours after he passed? His legacy? This is how you protect his children from any further humiliation, hurt and despair?" Platt added of Holker, who shared kids Weslie, 16, Maddox, 8, and Zaia, 5, with Boss. "This is what you want them to remember about him?"

She then blasted Holker for allegedly "mov[ing] on," "living [her] life" and getting on "every carpet [she] can get on, every celebrity row [she] can sit in, every magazine [she] can be in."

"And you needed to do this? Get a journal, a therapist, a friend…but publishing a book shamelessly sharing the pages of your husband’s journal?" Platt said. "People magazine? What a joke."

Platt concluded her post by accusing Holker of launching a "smear campaign" of her husband.

"Yes, he took his own life which is a fact all of us still can’t fathom and he was clearly having mental health issues, hurting so deeply and this is your example of empathy? Of your love" she wrote. "This smear campaign for a buck is absolutely not what he would have ever wanted. No matter how bad he was hurting. Not for second. You’re a living, breathing bulldozer. Stick to your own demons. Shame on you Allison, shame on your money hungry team. Let my friend Rest in Peace not your PR."

Chelsea Hightower -- who also appeared on Boss' season of SYTYCD -- backed up Platt's words, taking to her Instagram Stories.

Alongside a screenshot of Platt's post, Hightower wrote, "I've known Allison since I was an early teen, and seeing her choose to share such deeply personal details about Twitch's struggles feels so disappointing and inappropriate. Twitch was an incredibly kind and loving man who always looked out for others, making everyone feel included and valued, including myself"

"He deserves to be remembered for the light he brought into this world, not reduced to his struggles. RI actually peace. @sir_twitch_alot you are missed and loved by so man," she continued in her statement, adding that she shared Platt's "words because I feel they speak to the heart of the situation."

Meanwhile, Season 7 So You Think You Can Dance winner, Lauren Froderman, also posted Platt's Instagram post to her Instagram Stories.

"i haven't said much because i struggle with knowing whether it's my place or not but this is just not the was to go about things," Froderman wrote. "stephen twitch boss was loved by soooo many and my heart is BROKEN with how things have been unfolding and this just feels cruel and wrong on so many levels. thank you courtney for speaking up and giving me the courage to echo that i do not support this."

"twitch you are still a light to so many and we love and miss you dearly," she concluded.

This comes as one of Boss' cousins, Darielle, has been slamming Holker online following her interview with PEOPLE, going off on Holker on X, formerly Twitter.

"Yeah idgaf about an NDA. This crazy woman made me and his actual family including sign an NDA just to even attend the funeral," she wrote in one post alongside a post about the PEOPLE interview. "She’s been trying to tarnish his legacy and refuses to let the Boss family see the children. Only to exploit and LIE on my cousin. Hell no."

"I’m so tired of keeping my f--king mouth shut bro. You did our family so mf dirty," she added in another message post.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As for Holker, while she has yet to address the widespread criticism, she responded to a follower who criticized her interview with PEOPLE.

After sharing the video above from her cover story with PEOPLE magazine on Tuesday to her own Instagram page, one of her followers commented, "This whole thing made me sad. He's gone. Why tear apart this name? I was fully supportive about you moving in and being happy but this@paycheck was not worth disgracing his name."

Holker responded to the comment, writing, "I'll always love you. Just trying to help people feel safe to ask for help and support."

The fan followed up, saying, "I imagine it can't be easy going through what you've been through. There will be a lot of hate thrown your way but it's not for me to judge splice a difficult situation"; they then apologized for "jumping to conclusions."

Holker also re-shared a post from another fan defending her from backlash.

"The fact that people are tearing [Holker] down, especially people that were supposed to be in her corner (former colleagues, friends, some of her late husbands family) when she has slowly started to work out the events of the last two years, and is hoping to share her story to HELP OTHERS is wild," the fan wrote.

"She is allowed to share what she's gone thought, and do it so that she can be transparent and help others in the process," they continued. "Allison, I hope you know that even though there is some emotional hate coming at you, that there are so many more that love you and your honesty and vulnerability."