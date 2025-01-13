Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Share Tributes to Late Mother Two Years After Her Death

Instagram/Getty

Lisa Marie Presley's daughters are remembering their mom two years after her tragic death.

16-year-old twins Finley Lockwood and Harper Lockwood both honored her with touching tributes on social media Sunday.

"2 years," Finley captioned a photo showing Lisa Marie -- who shared the twins with ex-husband Michael Lockwood -- alongside the twins as newborns. "I love you always," she added.

Meanwhile, Harper shared a photo of herself and her sister as toddlers, that saw their late mother holding on to them lovingly.

"I can't believe it's been 2 years," she posted. "I miss you and love you so much mama."

While neither of their accounts are verified, their actress sister Riley Keough has liked or commented on posts from them both.

Lisa Marie, the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, was just 54 years old when she died away on Jan. 12, 2023, after suffering a small bowel obstruction following bariatric surgery.

Her eldest daughter, Daisy Jones & the Six actress Keough, also commemorated the somber occasion, posting a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Lisa Marie -- who shared Riley and her late brother Benjamin Keough with ex-husband Danny Keough -- along with a heart emoji. She also reposted her sisters' Instagram Story messages.

Lisa Maria's brother, Navarone Garcia -- whose father is Marco Garibaldi -- posted a lengthier tribute to his sister also well, while also acknowledging their rocky relationship.

"Can't believe it’s been 2 years," Navarone captioned a throwback photo of them together. "Sending love and thinking of you today. People seem to love to judge or have an opinion on our relationship but I do truly miss the good times we had."

"When things were harmonious things were great," he continued. "It unfortunate that I even have to bring up the unharmonious times… but ya know somebody's gonna say something negative (and probably still will anyway) about something I said one time … but anyway. I love you and miss you sis. Much love."

As for Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla, she also put out a heartfelt statement, sharing a photo of her daughter with a caption that read, 'I miss you more than words can say. I wish I could hold you, talk to you, see your smile just one more time. I wish you could see how much you are still loved, how deeply you are missed by all of us who carry you in our hearts.' -Mom."

The family's tributes come three months after Lisa Marie's memoir was released posthumously -- an effort made possible, in part, by her daughter Riley/

"Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis's daughter," the Under the Bridge actress shared in a press release last January. "I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one."