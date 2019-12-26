He starred opposite Christian Bale in "The Dark Knight" — but Eric Roberts believes there is a better Batman "by far".

"Michael Keaton," the screen veteran replied when asked who was the greatest to don the cape and cowl.

When reminded he was actually in the Christopher Nolan trilogy alongside Bale, the Oscar-nominee replied without hesitation: "Michael Keaton, by far."

"I loved Michael's performance in that movie. And I believed him! He was the Batman!" the 63-year-old added, prompting a sheepish "Sorry Christian!" from his wife Eliza.

Roberts played mob boss Sal Maroni in the 2008 superhero sequel, which earned the late Heath Ledger a posthumous Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

But despite Ledger's blistering performance, Roberts seems to prefer two other Jokers above his co-star.

He described Joaquin Phoenix's most recent turn as "an incredible performance" in "an incredible, gripping film."

Nevertheless, Roberts once again went all the way back to Tim Burton's 1989 classic to find his preferred Clown Prince of Crime.

"You know what, I'm a Jack fan," he said of Nicholson's iconic portrayal, adding: "but I'm old."

"Yeah, I love that movie, love those guys, love everything about them."

Eric's family knows a thing or two about acting; he is brother to Julia Roberts, father to Emma Roberts, while he himself is the most prolific English-speaking actor in the world, with more than 500 film and TV credits.

Along with Bale and Keaton, Adam West, Val Kilmer, George Clooney and Ben Affleck have all donned the Caped Crusader's costume, with Robert Pattinson lined up to try it on next in Matt Reeves' The Batman in 2021.

