There's a new "Saw" movie on its way, but this one doesn't look like anything that's come before it.

On Wednesday morning, Lionsgate dropped the first trailer for "Spiral: From the Book of Saw," a sequel starring Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols.

The sneak peek begins innocently enough, with two partners having smalltalk about their significant others before they get a call about an officer down. That leads them to one of the first victims of this new killing spree, a spree which appears to be targeting cops.

"This shit's gonna go sideways fast," exclaims Jackson in the trailer. "You wanna play games motherf--ker?"

From there, we get shots of one of the franchise's trademark traps, before the trailer ends with a glimpse of Rock in handcuffs, with a saw just in reach. Yeah, we don't want to know how that ends.

Below is the official plot synopsis. "Spiral," directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, hits theaters May 15, 2020.