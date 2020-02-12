The French Dispatch Trailer: Wes Anderson Returns With a Star-Studded Cast

Our first look at Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch" has finally arrived.

On Wednesday, Searchlight Pictures dropped the trailer for the acclaimed director's highly-anticipated 10th film. The film, which hits theaters this summer, follows a group of journalists at a weekly magazine in a fictional 20th-century French city and brings to life a collection of stories published in the final installment of "The French Dispatch."

Like Anderson's other films, "The French Dispatch" has a star-studded ensemble cast including Timothee Chalamet, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Owen Wilson, and Jeffrey Wright. Bill Murray, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Elisabeth Moss, Saoirse Ronan and yes even more, also star.

The movie, which is described as a "love letter to journalists," is inspired by The New Yorker. In fact, editors and writers of the fictional magazine portrayed in the film, in addition to a few stories it publishes, are loosely based on those from The New Yorker. Anderson has been a fan of the "The New Yorker" since he was a teenager and has collected volumes of the magazine dating back to the nineteen-forties.

"The French Dispatch" is co-written by Anderson, Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman and Hugo Guinness. The upcoming film will be Anderson's 10th directorial effort, following critically-acclaimed stop-motion adventure "Isle of Dogs" from 2018. "The French Dispatch" will be Anderson's first live-action film since 2015's "The Grand Budapest Hotel," which was nominated for nine Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for Anderson.

Anderson has been nominated numerous times at the Academy Awards, but has yet to win. Maybe with "The French Dispatch" 2021 Oscars will be his year. After all, the film features Timothee Chalamet in a bathtub.

"The French Dispatch" hits theaters July 24.

