Why Fans Say Disney's Tangled Predicted the Coronavirus Pandemic

Fans are saying Disney may have eerily predicted the coronavirus outbreak as they point out hair-raising similarities between "Tangled" and the current pandemic lockdown.

The 2010 animated movie was a retelling of the classic "Rapunzel" story, where a young princess with magical hair is locked away in her castle for days on end, completely cut off from the outside world.

And the outside world just happened to be a kingdom called Corona.

Wait a minute here...In tangled, Rapunzel is trapped in a tower (quarantine) and hidden from the kingdom named Corona... Did anybody else realize this? #Disney #DisTwitter #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/TPmY1kPSjt — Jared Talbot (@JaredTalbot_) March 14, 2020

Social media blew up revealing the eerie connection between the plot line and the measures people are taking through self-isolation and social distancing to prevent the spread of the disease, which has already claimed over 10,000 deaths globally.

"When you realized Rapunzel was quarantined for 16 years and the fictional kingdom where she was born is called 'Corona' -- BITCHH WE LIVING IN A TANGLED WORLD," wrote one gobsmacked follower.

Another shocked Twitter user posted, "OMG WTF IN TANGLED RAPUNZEL LIVES IN SELF ISOLATION IN THE FICTITIOUS GERMAN CITY OF F--KING CORONA."

Check out more fans losing their minds below!

On today’s episode of the more you know =



Rapunzel from tangled had been in quarantine for 18 years in a place called corona pic.twitter.com/2ykm058EvS — 🍿🎠🍋 (@anisadabi) March 17, 2020

When you realized Rapunzel was quarantined for 16 years and the fictional kingdom where she was born is called “Corona”.



BITCHH WE LIVING IN A TANGLED WORLD — djj (@DjsinsuatDj) March 16, 2020

just saw a tweet how rapunzel was quarantined in her tower, and the kingdom in tangled is called corona... pic.twitter.com/WxWXudVr4z — jacey (@mygrandpIans) March 14, 2020

Tangled the Disney movie. About a girl who is isolated from the kingdom of Corona. Well played @Disney #CoronaCrisis #CoronaVirusUpdate #COVID19 — Karla May Benwell 🧜‍♀️ (@hehekarlahaha) March 20, 2020

remember the film tangled? and how she was locked up in a castle?? AS IF the castle was called CORONA castle... shame we’re not living a fairytail, i’d rather be locked up in a castle tbf — ebonie bateman (@ebatemann) March 20, 2020

Corona is an island kingdom and the birthplace of Rapunzel in Disney's 2010 animated feature film, Tangled.



After a significant period of isolation it is also where Rapunzal met her future husband/prince.



Just saying. — Jon Wensley (@jonwensley) March 20, 2020

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Getty