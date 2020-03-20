Movies By TooFab Staff |
Why Fans Say Disney's Tangled Predicted the Coronavirus Pandemic
Disney
The similarities between the animated flick and the pandemic are hair-raising.

Fans are saying Disney may have eerily predicted the coronavirus outbreak as they point out hair-raising similarities between "Tangled" and the current pandemic lockdown.

The 2010 animated movie was a retelling of the classic "Rapunzel" story, where a young princess with magical hair is locked away in her castle for days on end, completely cut off from the outside world.

And the outside world just happened to be a kingdom called Corona.

Social media blew up revealing the eerie connection between the plot line and the measures people are taking through self-isolation and social distancing to prevent the spread of the disease, which has already claimed over 10,000 deaths globally.

"When you realized Rapunzel was quarantined for 16 years and the fictional kingdom where she was born is called 'Corona' -- BITCHH WE LIVING IN A TANGLED WORLD," wrote one gobsmacked follower.

Another shocked Twitter user posted, "OMG WTF IN TANGLED RAPUNZEL LIVES IN SELF ISOLATION IN THE FICTITIOUS GERMAN CITY OF F--KING CORONA."

Check out more fans losing their minds below!

