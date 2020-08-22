All the Must-See Footage from DC FanDome: New Wonder Woman Trailer Reveals Cheetah

Warner Bros.

From Wonder Woman to Justice League, we've got you covered.

The day DC fans have been waiting for has finally arrived: DC FanDome.

The all-day, online event celebrates the company's biggest properties and projects, including upcoming movies, TV shows and comics. The convention -- basically DC's own version of Comic-Con At Home -- is free for all.

It's the films we're most interested in here at TooFab, as brand new footage and first trailers from Warner Bros.' slate are sure to rock social media as soon as they drop.

Expected throughout the day: new trailers for Patty Jenkins' "Wonder Woman 1984" and Zack Snyder's cut of "Justice League" for HBO Max, glimpses at James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" and Matt Reeves' "The Batman" and new tidbits about "The Flash" movie and sequels to "Aquaman" and "Shazam!"

We'll update this page with videos as they become available.

Wonder Woman 1984 kicked off the event, where director Jenkins and stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal dropped the second trailer for the film. Jenkins promised the movie will be a "big visual spectacular" and one they really want to debut in theaters, not at home via VOD amid the pandemic.

Set in the '80s, the new move sees Wonder Woman facing off against Wiig's Cheetah -- who we finally got a good look at after her super-villain transformation -- and Pedro's Max Lord.

This time around, Pine's Steve Trevor is the fish out of water, after he seemingly died in the first film. "My job again is to be in love with Gal, which is not a hard gig," he joked.

After a fan Q from Venus Williams, OG Wonder Woman Lynda Carter also popped up to celebrate the cast and crew and give them all her seal of approval. Wiig geeked out, revealing she even had WW Underoos back in the day.

While the sneak peek was full of killer action, the behind the scenes footage from the set looked like the core four had a great time goofing around during filming.