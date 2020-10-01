Borat 2 Trailer: Sacha Baron Cohen Dresses As Trump To Prank Mike Pence

YouTube

Borat also convinces two guys to let him quarantine with them during the coronavirus lockdown.

The first trailer for the sequel to "Borat" dropped on Thursday and it appears Sacha Baron Cohen is up to his old tricks.

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" showcases the comedian's penchant for impressions, elaborate costumes and hilarious hijinks at the expense of unknowing victims -- including Vice-President Mike Pence.

The 3-minute clip culminates in Borat dressing up as Donald Trump, quite impressively, and offering up his daughter to Pence mid-speech during the Conservative Political Action Conference in April.

Along the way, Borat pranks a dress shop, a debutante ball and a pro-life "Women’s Health Center."

He also manages to convince two guys to let him quarantine with them during the coronavirus lockdown.

"What is more dangerous, this virus or the Democrat?" Borat asked the charitable gentlemen.

They unanimously replied, "Democrats."

Cohen won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of the Kazakh journalist in 2007 and the script was also nominated for a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar. The movie went on to make $262 million in the United States alone.

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" comes to Amazon Prime on October 23rd.

Check out the side-splitting trailer above!