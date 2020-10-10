RHOD Star Brandi Redmond's Daughter Survives Car Crash That Kills Mother-In-Law

Instagram

"This is probably the most thankful yet pain I've ever felt."

Brandi Redmond revealed her family has suffered a devastating car crash.

The "The Real Housewives of Dallas" star took to her Instagram on Saturday to relay the news that her mother-in-law, Jill Marie Redmond, was killed in the accident, but her 9-year-old daughter, Brinkley, was spared.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"My husbands beautiful mom has gone on to be with our Savior and my sister in laws said it best... so I PLEASE ask that you keep my family in your prayers during this difficult time," the reality star wrote alongside a beautiful family photo. "And I ask that you lift my sweet Brinkley up as she continues to heal and that God protects her heart and eyes from this tragedy. I am so thankful for her life."

"This is probably the most thankful yet pain I've ever felt."

Brandi also shared an emotional note from her sisters-in-law, who paid tribute to their mom on Instagram as well.

"This is our mom, Jill Marie Redmond," they captioned a series of photos. "We spoke to her daily. To speak of her in past tense hurts beyond words. Hours ago we lost her in a tragic car accident. Thank you, Jesus, for saving our niece who was in the car with her."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"To know our mom was to love her. She was a shining light to all who were lucky enough to know her. She loved so fiercely. She felt so deeply. And she loved Jesus with all her heart. Her world was FAMILY. She loved her 4 children and many grand babies to the depths of her soul, and she left us doing what she loved most- caring for her grand babies. We are in shock and are experiencing an indescribable pain," they continued.

"In our mom's honor, if you have a living parent please tell them how much you love and appreciate them, and hug your loved ones extra tight tonight and always. We love you. Shine bright and spread love and kindness."

Last week, Brandi celebrated Brinkley's birthday with a special shout-out on social media.

"Happy 9th Birthday @brinkley__redmond," she wrote. "You are my sunshine. I love you so so so much and can't believe 9 years have already gone by."

The reality vet also shares daughter Brooklyn, 11 and son Bruin, two, with her husband Bryan.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.