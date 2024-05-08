Khloe Kardashian Jokes She Thought Brother Rob Donated Sperm For Her Son Tatum

Instagram / Getty

Khloe -- who welcomed Tatum via surrogate in 2022 -- revealed she had Tristan Thompson "do three DNA tests" to confirm paternity, sharing that her ex was "so offended."

One doesn't have to be a Kardashians fan to know that the family's genes are very strong in Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum, who popped out looking so much like his Uncle Rob Kardashian, it threw the baby's mom for a loop!

During an appearance on the SHE MD podcast, the reality star -- who welcomed Tatum via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson in 2022 -- joked that she thought her younger brother donated sperm because her son is a lookalike for Rob.

"My son looks just like my brother, and my brother's one of my favorite people," Khloe, 39, said of Rob, 37, before noting that Tatum has similarities to their late dad, Robert Kardashian has well.

"My son's a year and a half, and he's sarcastic, and my dad had a really dry, silly, just crazy sense of humor," she added. "And there's glimmers of my dad in Tatum. I'm like, 'This is so freaking weird.'"

The Kardashians star said she had Tristan do three paternity tests to confirm that he was Tatum's father.

"Because he was an IVF baby or a surrogate baby, I was like, 'Rob, have you ever donated sperm somewhere?'" she joked, adding, "I made Tristan do three DNA tests for Tatum. He was so offended. In this family, [Rob being the father] would not surprise me, but that would be so disgusting."

Khloe and Tristan, 33, had an on-again-off-again relationship from 2016 to 2021, with the latter being the subject of multiple cheating scandals and a paternity scandal.

Khloe and Tristan's relationship ended after the NBA star welcomed son Theo with Maralee Nichols in December 2021, and kept the entire ordeal from Khloe until the lawsuit Maralee filed against Tristan became public knowledge. All this was happening as he and Khloe were preparing to welcome their second child together, something they had kept from the press.

During her appearance on the SHE MD podcast, Khloe -- who also shares 6-year-old daughter True with Tristan -- opened up about struggling to navigate her surrogate's pregnancy amid Tristan's paternity scandal.

"The entire pregnancy of my surrogate, I admittedly buried my head in the sand," she recalled. "I was really detached. I couldn't really face it, I very much think I was in denial that this is happening. So, I didn't get to really attach during the pregnancy part. … I didn't even decorate the baby's room because I didn't want people in my home knowing. … I was so ashamed."

The Good American founder added that she experienced "sensory overload" when she first held Tatum.

"I wasn't at a ton of the doctor's appointments while my surrogate was pregnant to protect her privacy. I didn't want paparazzi finding out," she said. "I would always be on FaceTime but it's not the same. … And so for Tatum, when [the doctor] put him on my chest to do skin to skin …. I felt like, 'I can't believe this is real.'"

Meanwhile, Khloe also pointed out that "grateful" Tristan is such as present coparent to their kids despite their past. (He is also dad to son Prince, 7, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.)

"[He] is an incredible father. He did make mistakes, but he's the nicest guy. And we get along so well now," she explained.