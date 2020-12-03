Warner Bros. to Debut Every 2021 Release to HBO Max -- Including Dune, Suicide Squad & Matrix 4

Everett Collection

Other titles include a Space Jam sequel, Mortal Kombat remake and musical In the Heights.

In a major movie, Warner Bros. announced they're sending their entire 2021 film slate to HBO Max for U.S. subscribers, following the previously-announced "Wonder Woman 1984" model.

Every movie on their slate will debut on the streaming service the same day they land in any theaters that remain open during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. All films will be available in 4K Ultra HD and HDR.

I got you something ✨nice✨ this year:

🎁 The biggest movie premieres

🎁 In theaters and on HBO Max the exact same day

So, what movies does this include? Well, a ton of huge releases!

"Dune," "The Matrix 4," "The Suicide Squad," "Space Jame: A New Legacy," "Godzilla vs. Kong," "In The Heights," "Mortal Kombat," "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" and "Tom & Jerry," for starters.

Also on the slate: "Little Things," "Judas," "Malignant," "The Sopranos" prequel "The Many Saints of Newark," "Black Messiah," "Those Who Wish Me Dead," "Reminiscence," "King Richard" and "Cry Macho"

Like the studio is doing with "Wonder Woman," WB plans to drop the movies on HBO Max for just 31 days, at no additional cost for subscribers. After that, they'll continue to play in theaters until hitting standard home entertainment platforms like Amazon and iTunes.

"We're living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group," WarnerMedia chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff said in a statement. "No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021."