Scream Star Promises Film Is In 'Good Hands,' Says There's 'Something Special' About Sequel (Exclusive)

Kyle Gallner shares his personal connection to the "Scream" franchise and what it was like to join it in the fifth film.

We're officially less than a year away from a brand new "Scream" movie -- and one of the film's stars promises it'll be worth the wait.

While the 2021 film is the first in the series that won't be directed by the late Wes Craven, franchise newcomer Kyle Gallner told TooFab the movie is "in really good hands" with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett ("Ready or Not").

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette are all back for the movie, which completed production earlier this year in Wilmington, North Carolina. Joining Gallner as new blood are Jack Quaid, Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette and Mason Gooding -- with Kyle calling it a "gift" to be able to join the franchise.

"It's cool man," he told TooFab, "when you get to sit down and work with people who are good people and kind people and care about what they're doing and really want to put the work and also understand what they're making."

"Everybody understood what a privilege it was to be there, what a gift it was to be part of this franchise and being able to bring it to life," he adding -- saying the opportunity to be part of the iconic horror series "wasn't lost on anybody."

He also said it was "cool" to be able to hang out with returning stars like David Arquette, "and hear stories about Wes and what it was like making the first few movies." Gallner likened the camaraderie on set to "a big family," admitting it was a cliche expression, but one that really rang true.

"The familiar faces were happy to be there and the new faces were excited to be there and everybody just blended together and shared in this experience," he continued. "David would do Bob Ross painting classes, or we would go hiking. We would hang out. Plus, with COVID, we were the only people we were allowed to see. So, we all spent a lot of time together."

With any "Scream" film comes a new batch of Ghostface victims and, at least, one killer. With a year to go until the film's release, Gallner said he's prepared for fans to ask for spoilery details -- but added that "fear of death from the studio will keep my mouth shut."

That being said, he said it's "really nice that people are this excited" for the fifth film. "I think there really is something special about this," he continued. "Like when I was talking about the first 'Scream' and how that really stuck with me, there's a certain energy about this script that I feel like could capture kind of the same excitement of the first film."

"I'm the first person to talk shit. This one, I'm not," he added. "This one I'm definitely not. And Tyler and Matt on as directors, I think the film's in really good hands."

Gallner is a longtime fan of the series, explaining his biggest connection is to the first one, released way back in 1996.

"I had never seen anything like that, this horror movie that's aware of itself in some really weird way," he said. "It's funny, but at the same time, it's terrifying."

"That opening scene where you're like, 'Oh, wow, Drew Barrymore's in this' .... and then you're like, 'Holy shit, they just offed Drew Barrymore!" he recalled. "In the first couple minutes, it was so jarring and such a powerful opening. I think it's one of those things that it's so iconic, it's embedded in your psyche for the rest of your life."

"It's one of those magic movie moments ... that's one of those scenes that's just stuck with me since I saw it," he added. "So, I was really excited to be able to a part of it just because A, it's an iconic franchise, and I also am a fan of it. To be able to jump into that world is a privilege, really."