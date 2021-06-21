New Shazam Photo Reveals New Superhero Costumes and Casting Changeup

Warner Bros.

One of the actors playing the adult superheroes from the first movie won't be back.

The titular character in "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" and his gang of superhero friends get an upgrade in a new official set photo from the sequel.

Trying to get a jump on the paparazzi, director David Sandberg released a new photo of Zachary Levi's Shazam and the adult versions of his foster family in their new super suits on Monday -- tweeting, "Don't know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here's a pic I took the other day."

Don’t know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here’s a pic I took the other day pic.twitter.com/41wStJ6oe2 — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) June 21, 2021 @ponysmasher

In the films, Asher Angel's Billy Batson transforms into the titular superhero after shouting "Shazam!", a power shared with his siblings Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer), Darla Dudley (Faithe Herman), Eugene Choi (Ian Chen) Mary Bromfield (Grace Fulton) and Pedro Peña (Jovan Armand) at the end of the first movie.

The just-released image shows them post-transformation, with Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Ross Butler, Levi, Fulton and D.J. Cortona in their upgraded suits. The new outfits have some coloring and detail updates from the originals.

While Michelle Borth portrayed the older version of Mary in the original film, Grace will now portray her as both Mary and Mary Marvel, something Sandberg also confirmed on social media.

Yes, Grace now plays both parts. But her hair and makeup is slightly different when she’s super so nobody will ever recognize her. Hey, it works for Wonder Woman! https://t.co/suaG3vaEZw — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) June 21, 2021 @ponysmasher

In the upcoming sequel, Lucy Liu will play as the villainous DC character Kalypso, sister to Helen Mirren's previously-cast Hespera. Though neither character exists in the comics, the two are daughters to Greek god Atlas -- and Shazam's powers are tied to Greek mythology.

Rachel Zegler also recently joined the cast in a mystery role.