The First Reactions to Ghostbusters: Afterlife Are Here!

Initial reactions call it the sequel most fans have been waiting for since 1989.

Although the latest Ghostbusters film, dubbed "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," won't not be released in theaters until November, the first reasons are already starting to trickle in.

The film was screened early on Monday night in Las Vegas as part of CinemaCon, a convention held by the film studios for movie theater owners to hype up the latest releases.

Sony was up first last night and, along with the first look at the new "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer, guests -- including a good number of film press -- were treated to the first public screening for the company's other big project, a sequel over 30 years in the making.

While the highly-anticipated movie was originally scheduled to be released in July 2020, its date has shifted quite a few times due to the pandemic and will actually drop November 11, 2021.

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" follows the story of a single mother and her children, who move into a rundown farmhouse they inherit from their late grandfather in Summerville, Oklahoma after being evicted from their home. They eventually learn their connection to the OG Ghostbusters and band together to take out a new evil.

The grandfather in question is the late Dr. Egon Spengler, who was played by Harold Ramis in the original films. While Ramis sadly passed away in 2014, most of his former franchise costars are expected to make cameos as their characters in the new sequel.

So far, the initial reactions were overwhelmingly positive for the new reboot, which should excite fans, entice newcomers and, hopefully, revive the franchise. See what critics are saying below!

Early screeners have reported the film is filled with easter eggs and references to the old movies that invoke a strong sense of nostalgia for 80s kids at heart. So far, these rave reviews have expressed that this film was worth waiting for. Ghostbusters franchise fans should be in for a treat when the film is available in theaters on November 11th.

