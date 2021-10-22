Ryan Gosling to Play Ken In Barbie Film Starring Margot Robbie

Getty

Come on Barbie, let's go party!

Barbie has found her Ken.

Joining the previously-cast Margot Robbie as Barbie in a live-action film centered on the Mattel doll is Ryan Gosling, who will play her other half. The actor apparently passed on the role previously, per Deadline, but hanks to an opening in his schedule and the persistence of Warner Bros., he is now in final negotiations.

Greta Gerwig will direct the film, which she also co-wrote with partner Noah Baumbach. No details yet on plot or release date, but Deadline notes the studio is hoping for a 2022 production launch.

Amy Schumer was previously attached to one version of the film over at Sony, before she left and Anne Hathaway circled the project. In late 2018, Margot Robbie entered the conversation once it moved over to WB, and signed on to both star in and produce the film under her LuckyChap Entertainment production company.

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Robbie said when the film was announced in January 2019. "Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I'm so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide."

She also spoke about the project while promoting "The Suicide Squad" earlier this year.

“Right, it comes with a lot of baggage!" Robbie told Vogue of taking on the titular role. "And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it."