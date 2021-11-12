All the Biggest Disney, Marvel & Star Wars Reveals from Disney+ Day (Updating Live)

Disney+

Fans can probably expect new looks at shows like "Moon Knight" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

Disney+ is here and ready to break the Internet.

As a thank you to its global subscribers, The Walt Disney Company announced the first annual Disney+ Day earlier this year -- and today, Friday, November 12, it's all going down.

The event, unrolling all over the streamer's various social media accounts, will feature a number of sneak peeks at their upcoming projects across their many bands -- including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

Fans are hoping for new glimpses at upcoming MCU shows like "Moon Knight," "She-Hulk," "Hawkeye" and "Ms. Marvel," as well as Star Wars series including "Obi-Wan Kenobi," "Ahsoka," "Andor," "The Book of Boba Fett" and "The Mandalorian" Season 3.

The streamer will also be adding films like "Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings," "Jungle Cruise" and the fan favorite "Enchanted" to its library on Friday, and premiere new projects including the "Home Alone" sequel "Home Sweet Home Alone," "Olaf Presents" and the "Luca" short "Ciao Alberto."

We'll keep updating this post with new announcements, footage and first look photos as they come in!

The Rock and Emily Blunt kicked off the festivities with some of their trademark banter in a video not only starting the day but also reiterating that their film, "Jungle Cruise," is now available on the streamer.

From there, Disney+ confirmed that a new "Ice Age" movie is coming very soon, sharing the first trailer for "The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild," which drops January 28th. Star Simon Pegg also shared a message to fans.

The streamer then confirmed that a "Baymax" series is coming in Summer 2022, following the events of "Big Hero 6."

A new "Cheaper By the Dozen" movie, starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff, is also coming in March 2022. According to Union, the movie will follow a "multiracial, blended family of 12 navigating their home life while managing their family business."

To celebrate the arrival of "Enchanted" dropping on Disney+, Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey also shot a video not only reiterating it's availability, but also confirming the sequel "Disenchanted" is coming out in Fall 2022.

An animated "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" is also hitting the streamer on December 3, with the first poster getting its big reveal. Another film in the franchise, "Rodrick Rules" will also drop in 2022.

Also coming soon to the streaming service: Peter Jackson's three-part event, "The Beatles: Get Back" on November 25th and an animated Rescue Rangers movie starring John Mulaney and Andy Samberg as Chip and Dale in Spring 2022.

Samberg promised the movie isn't a "reboot," but a "comeback" ... whatever that means!

An original movie titled "Better Nate Than Ever" will also drop in Spring 2022, starring Aria Brookes, Michelle Federer and Rueby Wood in the title role. "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star Joshua Bassett will star his Nate's big brother, with Lisa Kudrow and Norbert Leo Butz in supporting roles.

We also got our first look at Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy back in costume as the Sanderson Sisters as they film "Hocus Pocus 2," hitting Disney+ in Fall 2022.

A new live-action "Pinocchio" movie directed by Robert Zemeckis is also coming next fall, featuring Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans -- and the voices of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco.

Chris Hemsworth, meanwhile, teased his upcoming six-part NatGeo series "Limitless with Chris Hemsworth," showing him pushing himself to the limits by doing some completely crazy stunts in the wild.

Will Smith is getting his own six-part NatGeo series too, titled "Welcome to Earth," which sees his traveling to the ends of the earth. The series takes him into the ice, the jungles and deep into the ocean. The show premieres December 8.

"It" star Chosen Jacobs stars in the upcoming original movie Sneakerella, a modern-day, gender-flipped Cinderella update which sees El pursuing his dreams to become a professional sneaker designer. The musical drops February 18, 2022.

Disney+ is also reviving "The Proud Family" for a new series, "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," with episodes starting February 2022 and featuring the voices of Lizzo, Tiffany Haddish, Gabrielle Union, Lil Nas X and Cedric the Entertainer.

While "HSMTMTS" was previously renewed for a third season, Disney also confirmed it will debut in 2022. No additional details were revealed. The streamer also confirmed that a new live-action series based on "The Spiderwick Chronicles" is on its way, before sharing some concept art.

Your field guide to a world of fantasy. #TheSpiderwickChronicles, a new live-action Original Series based on the best-selling books, is coming to #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/AbDkEPntZV — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021 @disneyplus

Warwick Davis made an appearance from the set of Disney+'s upcoming "Willow" series, a followup to the 1988 movie. He then introduced the rest of the cast, which includes "Spider-Man" star Tony Revolori, "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" alum Erin Kellyman -- who was in "Solo" with Davis --Ruby Cruz, Dempsey Bryk, Amar Chadha-Patel, Ellie Bamber. The show will premiere in 2022.

Disney+ Day dropped its first Star Wars goodies two hours into the event, sharing a trailer for "Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett." The documentary special is already available on the streamer, giving viewers a full breakdown of the fan-favorite character from his first appearance in the films ahead of the "Book of Boba Fett" series, which drops later this year.

Forget what you know, or think you know, and meet the young(er) cast of Willow. The Original Series is streaming in 2022 on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/iUW7WpLd59 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021 @disneyplus

You know his name. Revisit his story. Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett, an Original Documentary Special, is now streaming on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/TJzMeRNKCp — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021 @disneyplus

The goodies kept coming as a behind-the-scenes look at Ewan McGregor's "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series was dropped on the streamer itself -- but wasn't immediately made available online.

"The fans have been waiting long enough," said McGregor, as concept art from the series was shown. "This is quite a dark time we're coming into with him," teased director Debroah Chow, "Just being a Jedi, it's not safe, there are Jedi hunters out there." Chow added that Obi-Wan protecting Luke Skywalker is the starting point for the show, adding, "the interesting thing is going to be where it goes from there."

The two also teased the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. "Have another swing at each other, might be quite satisfying for everybody. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it," added McGregor. You can watch the teaser here if you have Disney+.

A "Cars" series featuring Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy as Lightning McQueen and Mater, respectively, dubbed "Cars on the Road" will also premiere in 2022. Check out some of the concept art below.