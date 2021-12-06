Kevin Feige Confirms Charlie Cox Will Remain Daredevil In MCU ... If and When We See Him Next

Netflix

The Marvel head honcho, as always, was very careful with his wording.

Charlie Cox could be slipping back into his super suit, confirms Marvel boss Kevin Feige.

Cox played The Man Without Fear, aka "Daredevil," on Netflix's show of the same name for three seasons -- before the series and the rest of Marvel's offerings on the streamer were all canned. Ever since the show's cancelation, fans have pleaded on social media to bring Cox's Matt Murdock back into the fold, whether it be in a movie or on a new Disney+ series.

While promoting "Spider-Man: No Way Home" over the weekend, Feige was asked by CinemaBlend about Cox being able to keep the role -- and the head honcho confirmed just that.

"If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil," he told the outlet. "Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen."

Yes, that's a very Feige answer from the man behind Marvel -- but one that has fans excited about all the possibilities. There were fan theories the character would pop up in the new Spider-Man movie -- with some speculating he actually appeared in one of the trailers as a lawyer for Peter Parker. That was quickly shot down, but the hype for his return is real.

His return could make the most sense in the upcoming "She-Hulk" series, as that show also stars a superhero lawyer in Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters. That show is due out in 2022.

Of course, Cox appearing in the greater MCU could also open the door to other stars from Netflix's series -- including Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, Mike Colter's Luke Cage and, though nobody is really asking for it, Finn Jones' Iron Fist.