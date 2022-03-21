Sandra Bullock Wishes She 'Hadn't Done' This Movie, As She & Daniel Radcliffe Reflect on Past Films (Exclusive)

TooFab

The two also spill on battling an epidemic on The Lost City set that was so bad they "almost lost our first AD."

If "The Lost City" spawns a franchise, it just might be the project that breaks star and producer Sandra Bullock's curse when it comes to sequels.

The actress has notoriously stayed away from followups to her big hits, following less-than-enthusiastic reactions to the two sequels on her resume, "Speed 2: Cruise Control" and "Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous." While "Cruise Control" barely made back its budget, "Armed and Fabulous" was a commercial success plagued with negative reviews -- and she hasn't done another one since.

Speaking with TooFab alongside costar Daniel Radcliffe over the weekend, the two were asked whether they -- like Channing Tatum's character in their new film -- had any past projects they were initially embarrassed about that they eventually came around on after seeing how much it meant to fans. For Daniel, the answer was easy, while things were a little more complicated for Sandy.

"I think honestly, when I was on Harry Potter and dressed as a school boy, it didn't feel like the coolest thing in the world at the time," admitted Radcliffe. "It's been, honestly, later that I've looked back and gone, 'That was incredibly cool,' and I do feel that now, for sure."

"You stumped me with the fans coming around later on [part of the question]," replied Bullock. "I have one no one came around to and I'm still embarrassed I was in. It's called 'Speed 2.' I've been very vocal about it. Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island."

In the 1997 film, for which OG costar Keanu Reeves did not return, Bullock's character and her new beau are tasked with slowing down a hijacked cruise ship before it crashes into an oil tanker. It then slams into the island of Saint Martin, destroying the marina.

"That's one I wished I hadn't done and no fans came around, that I know of, except for you," added Bullock, after we said we didn't hate it at the time.

"I feel like it had a kind of cult love as well," Radcliffe chimed in, but Bullock wasn't hearing it. "Very quiet. Like 5 people. Him and the other four 12-year-olds who were watching the slow boat going towards the tiny island," she joked.

When TooFab noted that this could be the film that breaks the sequel curse and spawns a new action-adventure franchise -- which it very well should if it's a box office success -- Bullock seemed to hope so. "Every one of them has been an absolute stinker," she added, before looking to Radcliffe and adding, "You have nothing but success with sequels. One was better than the other."

"Mine's based on sequels. My career started on sequels," added the "Harry Potter" star, whose films were already incredibly successful books before they even started filming. "They're all brilliant," said Bullock, "mine are all stinkers."

"The Lost City" finds Bullock back in action territory, as she's thrown into some stunt-heavy situations with Tatum and Brad Pitt. Radcliffe -- the villain of the film -- meanwhile had a much easier time on set.

"He had to stay dry in humidity and that hair had to hold. It was challenging!" cracked Bullock, as he added, "My main mission was not sweating. Sandra and Channing were in the thick of it."

"It was crazy. It was beautiful, yet it was absolute insanity," Bullock added of the shoot itself, which went down in the Dominican Republic. "We had a pandemic, then we had an epidemic -- hundreds of our crew, we all went down with some parasite -- then there were IVs out of our arms and we almost lost our first AD. He was in the hospital, other people were in the hospital. We became very careful."

"We were already cautious and scared because of the pandemic. But, look, we had gorgeous terrain, we'd all been locked in a house for a year and a half, we had two producers who were total bitches and made sure that everyone followed the rules," joked Bullock, who herself is a producer on the film. "It's like, we just wanted everyone to go home the same way they got there and we took great pride in that. Also, to have the freedom of interacting with safe human beings. We wanted reconnecting with anybody. I felt it was worth it, definitely worth it."

And the movie wasn't just a treat for the cast, but will be for fans of both Tatum and Pitt, who do some himbo heavy lifting with a few action set pieces and -- in Channing's case -- nude scenes. When asked what they'd been asked about more during their press tour, Tatum's bare behind or Brad, and what it was like working with them both Bullock tossed the question to Radcliffe.

"Well, Brad, I didn't because I'm not in any scenes with him," he joked, as Bullock added, "But you did go on a set after he's been there."

"I've been dressed by the same people who dressed him, that's like I'm practically like his best friend. So that was very, very fun," he cracked. "And we've definitely been asked more about Channing's ass today. As somebody who has not been answering that question, I can 100% confirm Channing's ass has come up. It's probably our modal question of the day."