Thandiwe Newton Denies She Was Fired from Magic Mike 3 After Fight Over Will Smith Slap

Getty

Salma Hayek will replace her in the film.

Thandiwe Newton has dismissed rumors she was ejected from "Magic Mike's Last Dance" following a dispute with Channing Tatum over The Slap at the Oscars.

A spokesperson for the actor said, "Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros Pictures' Magic Mike's Last Dance to deal with family matters," and called any reports to the contrary "completely inaccurate", per The Guardian.

There were reports that Newton had been fired following an argument over Will Smith's televised assault on Chris Rock, which her rep has now disputed.

Newton reportedly only shot for 11 days on the London set.

Soon after news of her departure broke it was announced that Salma Hayek would be taking over the role.