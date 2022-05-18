Billy Eichner Stars In Gay Rom Com 'Bros' -- Watch NSFW First Trailer Now!

Universal Pictures

Eichner makes history with the movie ... and a Jason Momoa anal sex joke.

Billy Eichner is breaking boundaries with his new raunchy gay romcom, "Bros" -- and we've got your first look at the new trailer!

With "Bros," Eichner becomes the first openly gay man to co-write and star in his own major studio film featuring an almost entirely LGBTQIA+ cast in all roles -- including the straight ones.

Watch the red band trailer below:

The trailer kicks off with Eichner's podcast host talking about taking a pitch to write "a romcom about a gay couple" that also has to appeal to straight men. "Am I gonna be in the middle of some high speed chase and then all of a sudden fall in love with Ice Cube?" he quips, adding, "Am I gonna get butt f---ed by Jason Momoa while we're both worrying about a volcano?!"

While the studio wanted Eichner's character to pitch a movie that showed "gay relationships and straight relationships are the same," the actual movie audiences are getting will show the opposite.

"That's not reflective of how gay relationships function, at least the ones that my friends have, at least the ones that I've had," Eichner told the New York Times, speaking of straight films like "When Harry Met Sally." He added, "Gay men, in particular, we have our own rules, we have a certain way we behave."