Neve Campbell Officially Turns Down Scream 6 After Bad Offer

Everett Collection

Neve Campbell won't be returning as Sidney Prescott in the next "Scream" film.

In a statement to TooFab, the actress confirmed that, "Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film," before revealing why she won't be back.

"As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream," she continued, "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

"It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my 'Scream' fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me," she concluded. "I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

The sixth film will be the first in the series without Campbell's involvement, after she appeared and starred in the previous five films. Of the five released so far, they've brought in more than $740 million for distributors Miramax, The Weinstein Company and Paramount Pictures, the latter of which relaunched the series to much success with the fifth film in 2021.

Courteney Cox -- who, along with David Arquette, has also appeared in all five movies -- recently confirmed she'll return for the sixth installment, which is set to start filming this month in Canada. Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Jenna Ortega -- who all appeared in the 2021 release -- will also be back for six, as well Hayden Panettiere, whose character Kirby Reed first appeared in "Scream 4." Though she was presumed dead, Kirby was confirmed alive in a Scream 2021 Easter egg.

Per Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media, the next movie will follow "the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter."